Senior citizens receive wheelchairs and cash assistance from Rep. Acosta’s office

Six senior citizens recently received wheelchairs and cash assistances from the office of 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. and other government agencies.

The wheelchair distribution project was in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH). Aside from wheelchairs, they also received P4,000 cash assistance each from Acosta’s office and from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).



“Sa ngayon patuloy pa rin ang inisyatibo ni Cong. Acosta na matulungan ang ating mga kabarangay lalo na yong mga nakatatanda sa lipunan,” a statement from his office said.

Aside from these, around 95 individuals from different barangays also received Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situation (AICS) on Monday (February 22) at Kaakbayan, Barangay Tiniguiban.

Included in the recipients are those displaced workers due to pandemic and those asking for medication.

Each beneficiaries received P4,000 from the fund of the office of 3rd District Representative in 2020.

