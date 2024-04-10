Two men, including a senior citizen, were apprehended by authorities in a buy-bust operation in Zone 1, Barangay Mabuhay, Puerto Princesa City, at 3:39 in the early morning of April 10.

The suspects were identified as Edwin Blas Zafra, alias Dwin, 61, from Dagomboy Village, Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, and aircon technician Johnny Boy Evangelio Elma, 38, a resident of Liberty Road, Brgy. Bagong Sikat.

The target of Police Station 1 and the Regional Drugs Enforcement Unit was high-valued individual Zafra, who happened to be accompanied by Elma at the time of the arrest.

Authorities confiscated a sachet of suspected shabu from the suspects in exchange for ₱1,500.

Also seized from them were four sachets concealed in a green coin purse, weighing approximately 0.80 grams, with a market value of around ₱6,000. Two more sachets were found in a black wallet with an estimated weight of 0.20 grams, valued at ₱3,000, along with the motorcycle used by the two.

Both individuals will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.