Senators on Tuesday debated on the depiction of China’s so-called nine-dash line in the most awaited Hollywood film, “Barbie.”

Following the decision of Vietnam to ban the said movie over scenes that are reported to have depicted the nine-dash line, Sen. Francis Tolentino calls on the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) that the anticipated “Barbie” movie should be banned from the Philippine cinemas.

In his statement, Tolentino stressed that “if the invalidated 9-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie ‘Barbie’, then it is incumbent upon the MTRCB to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty.”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros differs by stating that “the movie is fiction, and so is the nine-dash line,” and that there should be an “explicit disclaimer” included in cinemas as it is “a figment of China’s imagination.”

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also made a statement that he will not be surprised if the MTRCB concludes to ban the movie to be released in the country.

“It may be a work of fiction, but still, this is a very sensitive issue,” Estrada said in a separate statement.

“Matagal natin na ipinaglaban ito at dapat lamang na manindigan tayo sa mga usapin na may kinalaman sa soberanya ng bansa. Umaasa tayo na sa lalong madaling panahon ay makakapagbigay ng desisyon ang MTRCB ukol dito,” he further added.

The MTRCB has recently issued a statement regarding the review of the movie “Barbie.” The Committee’s decision will be uploaded on their official website as soon as it becomes available.

“Barbie,” a fantasy film directed by Greta Wig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to be released in Philippine cinemas on July 19.