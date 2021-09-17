The Senate Committee on Education, Arts and Culture has approved Senate Bill 2391 or the Act Integrating Palawan State University-College of Community and Resources Development (PSU-CCRD) External Campuses in Palawan as regular campuses of PSU.

In 2020, the Provincial Board of Palawan urged the Senate to enact the measure that will declare PSU-CCRD external campuses as regular campuses through an approved resolution.

Board Member Ryan Maminta who authored the measure said previously that all 20 CCRDs are currently governed by a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the LGU, the parent-teacher council (PTC) of the town, with the host town providing infrastructure and funding support for the salaries of their faculty and staff.

“The bill seeks to continue providing access and quality tertiary education to the rural youth in Palawan by securing adequate and automatic funding for these CCRDs from the national government,” he said.

In a statement, PSU expressed its gratitude to the legislative bodies involved in the measure.

The senate committee is chaired by Sen. Joel Villanueva and was sponsored by Sen. Imee Marcos.

In the House of Representatives, 2nd District Rep. Cyrille Abueg-Zaldivar introduced the measure or House Bill 6975 supported by 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta and Rep. Franz Josef Alvarez of the 1st District.

“This made the House Bill more comprehensive and all-encompassing of the whole province of Palawan such that “No Palaweño student is left behind”. This was well-supported by Senator Villanueva who fast-tracked the passing of the Bill in the Committee in recognition of its significant role in education and in the growth and development of Palawan as a whole,” PSU said.

“The PSU Community thanks the initiative of these benevolent legislators and everyone else who made this possible,” PSU added.