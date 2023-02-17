The Senate Committee on Finance approved a P100 million budget allocation for Phase 1 of a multi-specialty hospital in Palawan, board member Ryan Maminta announced in his privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session on February 14.

Maminta said that the budget allocation will be charged against the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the Department of Health (DOH) under the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

“Sa awa po ng Panginoon at sa pagmamahal ng ating mga lider sa nasyonal sa pamamagitan ng interbensyon ng Kgg. Angara ay napagkalooban po sa National Expenditure Program sa General Appropriations Act of 2023 ang ating lalawigan kasama ang lungsod ng Puerto Princesa ng pondong nagkakahalaga ng P100 milyon sa taong 2023 para sa pagsisimula o Phase 1 ng konstruksiyon ng multi-specialty hospital na gagawin ngayong 2023,” he said.

This came as a result of the resolution filed by Maminta in the provincial board requesting Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, through 2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Ch. Alvarez, to allocate a P100 million budget for the construction of the said hospital.

Last November 8, 2022, the provincial board approved this resolution.

