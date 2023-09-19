Senator Francis Tolentino raised concerns regarding the reported removal and destruction of corals in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), suggesting the possibility of China reclaiming more areas in the disputed waters, including Rozul (Iroquois) Reef and Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

In a press briefing on Monday, September 18, Tolentino showed some satellite images of the reefs.

“Makikita niyo po magkaiba na yung kulay sa ilalim ng Escoda (Sabina Shoal). Ibig sabihin may ipinatong na materyales sa ilalim na kakaiba sa natural elements nya. Hindi ito ordinaryong swarming lang. May ginagawa. May patutunguhan,” he said.

“Mayroon akong nakikita pa rito mas malalim na ginagawa kaya nagkakaroon ng ganyan. May ibang plano siguro diyan ang gumagawa niyan. Hindi lang iyong pagkuha ng corals at pagdurog nito,” he added.

He emphasized that the killing of corals could serve as a prelude to reclamation efforts, allowing for land expansion.

This development follows the recent report by the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command (Wescom) regarding extensive coral harvesting activities located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Wescom chief Vice Admiral Albert Carlos earlier reported that military divers were dispatched after Chinese military militia vessels departed the area, only to discover the corals had been damaged and debris was present.

“Suspetsa pa lang natin. We are not saying they [Chinese vessels] are harvesting our corals. We suspect that somebody is harvesting our corals and that means they are violating our sovereign rights,” he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) further corroborated these findings, noting extensive damage to the marine environment in areas frequented by Chinese maritime militias.

Videos released by PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela displayed visible discoloration in the coral and a lack of other marine life.

The PCG’s statement supported Wescom’s report and confirmed the severe damage inflicted on the marine environment in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal.

“The Philippine Coast Guard fully supports and confirms the report released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command, exposing the severe damage inflicted upon the marine environment and coral reef in the seabed of Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal,” Tariella said.

Between August 9 and September 11, the PCG monitored numerous Chinese maritime militia boats in the vicinity of Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal, both within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Subsequent underwater surveys revealed a lifeless marine ecosystem and visible seabed discoloration, indicating potential deliberate modifications. Crushed corals suggested possible dumping activities.

President Ferdinand Marcos expressed concern about Chinese activities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone during the 2023 East Asia Summit. He highlighted issues such as the militarization of reclaimed features, the use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Meanwhile, Tolentino underscored the importance of coral reefs in maintaining our marine resources and climate change mitigation and how the recent illegal activities could affect the environment in the long run.

“Ang coral resources po ay mahalaga para masilungan, mabahayan ng mga isda. Ang coral resources po ay carbon sink bahagi ng ating commitment sa climate change prevention na pangalagaan yung coral reefs dahil ito yung sumisipsip ng ating carbon emissions para maiwasan yung greenhouse gases,” he said.

“So sa nangyayari po ngayon, hindi lang yung marine resources natin ang nasisira kundi po pati na rin yung nakakatulong din po sa pagkasira ng ating klima. So baka dumating yung araw dahil sinasabi ng mga siyentipiko na kapag sira ang inyong mga coral reefs pwedeng magkaroon ka ng tsunami. Pwedeng mas lumakas ang hangin sa Palawan. Nakakatakot po iyon,” he added.