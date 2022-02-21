Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla donated galvanized iron sheets worth an estimated P3 million to the city government of Puerto Princesa, which will be distributed to victims of typhoon Odette to rebuild their homes.

Revilla’s son and Agimat Partylist first nominee Bryan presented the donation on behalf of the senator on Monday during the city government’s flag ceremony to mayor Lucilo Bayron. With him were vice mayor Nancy Socrates and councilor Henry Gadiano.

“I hope this would help those na tinamaan ng bagyo na makabalik sa kanilang pamumuhay. Nanggaling din kami sa ibang mga bayan dito sa Pilipinas na tinamaan ng bagyo, nanggaling din kami ng Surigao City, Siargao, at Dinagat Islands. Napakalaki ng pinsala. I would just like to remind everyone na dito kami para tumulong sa lahat,” he said in a speech.

Galvanized iron sheets for Typhoon Odette victims. (Photo courtesy of the City Information Office)

Bayron thanked the Revillas for their contribution.

An estimated 15,839 families in Puerto Princesa City in the rural barangays requested housing and livelihood assistance after being severely hit by the typhoon, according to data collected by the city government last January 4.

Home rebuilding efforts are being done by offices such as the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) that gave 100 families free lumber, cement, and other construction materials in partnership with the private sector.