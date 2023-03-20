Senator Imee Marcos said during her visit on Sunday that Puerto Princesa City and the towns of Aborlan and Narra will each get P5 million to help with agriculture and fishing, especially for women.

Marcos visited Puerto Princesa and Narra town, where she spearheaded the distribution of cash aid from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

A total of 200 individuals from Aborlan and 400 from the city received P5,000 each, while 1,666 individuals from Narra got P3,000 each from the DSWP program.

Apart from the AICS distribution, the senator said she brought along Department of Agriculture (DA) Assistant Secretary Christine Evangelista to meet with local government authorities over the disbursement of P5 million in aid to the city’s women fisherfolk, as well as Aborlan and Narra towns.

Sen. Imee Marcos (2nd from left) with Aborlan Mayor Jaime Ortega (1st from left), 3rd District Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn, and Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron during the AICS distribution at the City Coliseum. | Photo from City Mayor’s Office-Puerto Princesa/Bob Ocampo

“We want to help the women in fisherfolk so we will be giving P5 million,” Marcos said while supervising the cash aid distribution at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum, and later at the covered gymnasium of Narra.

“What you need to do is talk and decide what you think would be better–either cold storage or a reefer van, or maybe others can undergo trainings for tinapa or lamayo processing,” she said.

She also said that by next month, the DA will also start to distribute P5,000 financial aid to palay farmers in Narra while fisherfolks from the city and the two towns will also get P3,000 fuel subsidy.

Recognizing the role that Palawan plays in terms of fish supplies for Metro Manila, Marcos said the province needs to get more support for the fisheries sector.

The whole of Metro Manila depends from Palawan when it comes to supply of fish and that is one of the issues that we need to focus on,” she said.

