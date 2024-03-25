Senator Imee Marcos is pushing for the reimplementation of the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to further strengthen its capabilities.

Marcos made the suggestion amid rising tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), where Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels continue to harass Philippine rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) of troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, as well as Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal.

She recalled that during the presidency of her late father, the AFP was manufacturing its own equipment, including firearms and ammunition, mini-cruisers, and patrol boats through the SRDP. She also said that while the country’s allies are providing support, they have limitations, and that it is better for the country to produce its own equipment.

“Marami nga tayong kaalyado, binibigyan tayo ng gamit pero kung minsan bulok, para tayong nanlilimos. Bumalik tayo sa sariling gawa, yung manufactured in the Philippines yung mga baril, bala at maski drones, wala na tayong sariling gawa ngayon,” Marcos said in a press conference during her visit on Friday, March 22.

“Nakita natin yan sa Ukraine, sa Gaza na tutulong sila pero sa dulo, Pilipino pa rin ang magtatanggol sa Pilipinas,” she concluded.

The senator made the suggestion as she cautioned citizens and government officials against taking actions that could further escalate tensions in the WPS. She added that while the Philippine government is trying to find solutions to end the tensions, she is concerned that the country might be used in the rift between China and the United States.

She also mentioned that what is needed to ease tensions in the region is constant dialogue, noting that there is nothing wrong with having talks. Furthermore, she acknowledged that while her suggestion may not be popular, there is yet no better solution.

“Ang problema, ang Pilipino ay matapang at ipagtatanggol natin ang ating bansa subalit hindi naman tapang lamang ang ating sandata. Kailangan may gamit din tayo. Aminin natin, hindi natin kakayanin ang pinakamalaking navy sa buong mundo. Dahil dito ang pangamba ko magamit ang Pilipinas sa iringan ng US at China. Hindi naman natin kaaway maski isa, pareho natin kaalyado lalo na ang US at tumutulong sa atin,” she explained.

“Nakakapikon yung pambu-bully sa ating mga mangingisda pero sa kabila noon, kailangan makipag-dayalogo, hindi naman tayo bumababa na sinasabi. Wala tayong magagawa kundi aminin ang totoo na hindi tayo handa sumabak sa anumang giyera. Kinakailangan makipagdayalogo, makipakasundo sa lahat ng level – coast guard, sundalo, senate, DFA, sa pangulo. Kailangan talaga ng pag-uusap hanggang makahanap ng solusyon,” she explained.

Just a day after her statements, China Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels once again harassed Philippine resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal causing severe damages to resupply boat Unaiza May 4 from water cannoning. The incident was the 2nd in the month of March.

The Philippine Coast Guard also reported that a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy helicopter harassed civilians conducting research in Sandy Cay, hovering just 20 meters above them.