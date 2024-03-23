Senator Imee Marcos said she is still confused about the moves to amend the constitution, stating that while she is not against the proposed changes the problem is in the mode that it will be done.

Marcos said that while the Senate is not against the proposed charter change nor the economic provisions that is being floated, she wants it thoroughly discussed and not hurried, adding that there is a cloud of doubt on whether there are no hidden agenda..

“Huwag naman iratsada ng ganyan. (At) higit sa lahat, walang tiwala ang senado na talagang economic provision lang ang tinututukan. Mukhang ang nais ay baguhin ang sistemang political,” Marcos said in a press conference when she visited Palawan on Friday, March 22..

She also added that there’s nothing wrong if changes in the political system will be tackled particularly in the extension of the term of office of elected officials, noting that three years is not enough for one term.

“Halimbawa yung term extension, palagay ko unanimous lahat ng opisyal na pahabain kasi wala namang may gusto ng tatlong taon. Nakakaloka yung tatlong taon, kung bago ka, unang taon mo natututo ka pa, pangalawang taon medyo may alam ka, konting trabaho. Ikatlong taon, nangangampanya ka na naman. Parang wala kang natapos,” she elaborated.

The senator further stated that with both chambers of Congress adopting separate resolutions seeking amendments in the Constitution, they are not entirely the same, referring to Resolution of Both Houses no. 7 passed by the House of Represesentatives and Resolution no. 6 passed by the Senate.

“It’s exactly the same in everything except doon sa mahiwagang term ng joint and separate – yung voting jointly or separately, na-delete yun sa reso 7,” she said..

“So pinagpipilitan na lunurin at ibaon ang boto ng 24 senador sa napakaraming boto na 300+ na konggresista kaya umaangal ang senado kasi ang constitution, angliwa-liwanag bicameral so two houses. So hiwalay ang bilang ng boto,” she added.

More importantly she said, only a small fraction of the Filipino people are ardently pushing for the chacha and the ordinary citizens are more occupied with how to survive their daily lives.

“Siguro ang masasabi ko, yung constitution, 1 percent lang ng taong-bayan ang abala sa chacha. Ang 99 percent, ang pangkaraniwang Pilipino, ang pinagkakaabalahan ng bawat pamilya ay kung paano makakaraos sa taas ng presyo ng mga bilihin ngayon,” she explained.

“Kaya sana imbes na kung ano-anong mga estratehiya tungkol sa Saligang Batas, sa economic provisions, hindi ba mabalik tayo doon sa mahalaga at makakatulong sa tao. Yung presyo ng bigas, yung alternatibo sa langis at yung pagharap sa El Niño,” she said..

Meanwhile, Marcos also stated that she did not support the Senate’s move to have self-proclaimed ‘son of God’ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy saying she did not want the Senate to be used in political agenda.

She said she would rather have the justice system grind on its own considering that there is no new law being discussed regarding Quiboloy’s case.

“Maliwanag ang aking positiion na ayaw kong magamit ang senado kasi sa pakiwari ko at meron na tayong iba’t-ibang kaso na pinalabas ng ating Korte Suprema na nagsasaad kapag may kaso na, malamang, kung wala namang kinakailangan na bagong batas, ituloy-tuloy na lamang sa korte,” she said.

“Kung may kaso na at sinasabi ng DOJ na meron na, mas maigi na huwag nang magamit ang senado pampulitika. Doon ako nangangaba kasi nagiging political ang usapin ay hindi maganda na magamit ang institusyon ng senado. The senate is not a prosecutorial body. Palagi kaming nag-i-imbestiga, in aid of legislation, kung nangangailangan ng bagong batas. Kapag hindi, exit muna kami,” she noted.