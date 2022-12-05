Maman Buano, the oldest but retired Palaw’an indigenous peoples (IP) tour guide in Rizal town, was dressed in his traditional attire made of coconut coir fiber to receive P3,000 from Sen. Imee Marcos as assistance to individuals in crisis situations.

The 99-year-old Palaw’an, who has retired from guiding visitors to Rizal’s forests and mountains, held his hunting blowgun tool and smiled throughout the distribution of financial assistance to approximately 1,000 IPs in the municipality on December 3.

“Isa si Maman Buano sa mga IPs dito sa Rizal na personal na na-meet si Sen. Marcos. Siya ang oldest tour guide, pero ngayon retired na siya sa bahay na lang siya. Nagkataon andoon siya sa harapan ni Sen. Imee kaya ayon nagkakilala sila,” municipal disaster risk reduction officer Bodjie Lorenzo told Palawan News on Sunday.

The Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) is part of a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) social protection program for the poor, marginalized and vulnerable/disadvantaged individuals.

Sen. Marcos led the distribution of financial assistance for beneficiaries in Palawan and Mindoro provinces.

“Masaya akong nakapiling ang grupo ng mga IP sa Rizal, Palawan ngayong Sabado.. Kinamusta ko ang ating mga kapatid na katutubo at nagbigay ng kaunting tulong para sa kanilang mga pamilya,” she said.

“Isang libong miyembro ng indigenous peoples group sa Rizal ang aming napamahagian ng P3,000 ayuda bawat isa,” she added.

Before going to Brgy. Ransang in Rizal, distribution of AICS financial aid was first done to 1,000 IPs, fisherfolks, and farmers in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, with 2nd District Rep. Jose Ch. Alvarez, Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates, Mayor Abraham Ibba, and Palawan DSWD-SWAD team leader Eric Aborot.

During her visit to Rizal town, Sen. Marcos also lauded the Lionhearts Farms Philippines for employing the largest number of workers in the province.

“Let’s thank the largest multi-awarded [coconut] farm here and the biggest employer [in Palawan]. There should be more investors like this (Lionheart Farms),” she said.

