Senator Imee Marcos engaged with 100 aspiring young basketball players on Friday at a Basketball Clinic in the PGP Convention Center, Capitol Compound, an initiative spearheaded jointly by her office and the Palawan provincial government’s Provincial Sports Division.

The primary aim of the clinic was to further enhance and develop the basketball skills and abilities of the participants.

The clinic attracted a diverse group from several educational institutions, namely Palawan National School, Palawan Polytechnic College, Inc., San Miguel National High School, Sta. Monica Elementary School, East Central School, and Palawan State University Laboratory Elementary School, along with dependents of provincial government employees.

Led by Matthew Wilson Sia as head coach, the coaching team included Dean Marvin Micaller Lee, Franco Angelo Armeña Africa, Andrei Ryan Escalona Mariano, Mario Noval Morales, and Marvin Danilo C. Espiritu, fulfilling the roles of assistant coaches and camp director, respectively.

A ceremony was conducted to honor the standout players for their exceptional skills and conduct during the clinic, with awards presented to Rain Timothy Logarta (Best in Dribble), Shaun Iver Madridejos (Best Shooter), Carl Jaime Amorin (Best Defender), Jess Andrei Aga-in (Promising Player), and Raven Laguardia (Sportmanship Award).

Attendees from the provincial government included Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, Board Members Roseller Pineda, Ferdinand Zaballa, and Juan Antonio Alvarez, as well as the Governor’s Chief of Staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua and Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel Buñi, highlighting the event’s significance.

The basketball clinic coincided with Senator Marcos’s visit to the province, marking her commitment to the implementation of various beneficial programs for the people of Palawan.