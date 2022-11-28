Senator Imee Marcos will visit Rizal on December 3, according to Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose C. Alvarez.

Without going into specifics, Alvarez described the visit as another “dream come true” for the town.

Speaking at the Paskuhang Pinoy sa Lionheart launch last Saturday night, he said he had a conversation earlier with Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdes, during which the senator stated her intention to visit Barangay Ransang.

“Hopefully, the weather will let up because there is a forecast of tropical depression on December 1 passing by Rizal,” he said.

Marcos’ visit will be significant to the town because it dates back to April 14, 1983, when it was first declared a municipality and named Marcos Town by virtue of Batas Pambansa Blg. 386.

With the passage of Republic Act 6652 in 1987, the town’s name was changed to Jose Rizal.

Before its creation as a municipality, Rizal, along with its 11 barangays was part of the municipality of Quezon.

About Post Author