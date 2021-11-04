Senator Bong Go reiterated the “No Balance Billing Policy” during his monitoring visit Wednesday to the Malasakit Center at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP).

The No Balance Billing Policy, or NBB, provides that throughout the confinement term, no additional fees or charges will be collected or paid by poor patients over and above the set rates.

“Ang target nyan ay zero balance, wala na kayong babayaran. Para ‘yan sa poor and indigent patients,” Go said in his speech at the ONP.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop-shop that connects destitute patients with government institutions such as PhilHealth, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to give financial medical aid.

Palawan is among the first provinces that established the Malasakit Center in September 2018 at the ONP.

He also said that the President’s Office had refilled the ONP’s P3 million funding for the Malasakit Center.

“Naintindihan natin ang medical needs dito sa Palawan. Ang lalayo pa [ng mga lugar]. Kapag may bill kayo sa ospital ay lapitan ninyo ang Malasakit Center, tutulungan kayo ng iba’t ibang ahensya at kung kulang naman ang pera nila ay doon na kukunin sa pera ng Office of the President,” Go added.

Go also led the inauguration of the Malasakit Center in Culion town, which will be followed by the opening of another in Brooke’s Point in southern Palawan scheduled on Thursday.

Present during his visit were ONP OIC Medical Center Chief Dr. Sonia Ulanday, 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr., Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez, DILG Undersecretary Martin Diño, Department of Health (DOH) Asec Ma. Francia Laxamana, DOH MIMAROPA regional director Dr. Mario Baquilod, and city councilors Elgin Damasco and Roy Ventura.

Currently, there are 145 Malasakit Centers nationwide.