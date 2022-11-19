Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go is expected to arrive in Puerto Princesa City today, November 19, to visit a health facility and distribute financial assistance.

According to a report from the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Go will visit the Super Health Center in Barangay Inagawan, funded by the Department of Health (DOH).

He is also scheduled to visit the City Coliseum to distribute Php3,000 in cash assistance to recipients of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

AICS will be distributed to individuals and families in Inagawan who have experienced economic decline and difficult situation.

It’s meant to help people get back on their feet after suffering a setback, like a job loss, a medical emergency, or the loss of a loved one.

About Post Author