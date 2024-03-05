Weeks after making waves with his publicized relationship with singer-actress Selena Gomez on Instagram, Benny Blanco is once again in the spotlight, but this time for drawing criticism after dissing the Filipino fast-food brand Jollibee on TikTok.

In a TikTok video four days ago, Blanco, an American music producer, shared his taste test of Jollibee’s dishes, expressing his disdain for the cuisine.

Despite claiming familiarity due to his stepmom’s Filipino origin, Blanco didn’t hold back his negative opinions. Opening a box of fried chicken and adobo rice, he bluntly stated, “tastes like butt.”

Although he had a milder view of Chickenjoy dipped in gravy and pineapple juice, he maintained that the chicken was dry.

However, it was Blanco’s comment on Jollibee’s Pinoy-style spaghetti that sparked outrage among Filipinos, describing it as smelling like vomit.

“I feel like that just ruined my night,” he expressed after spitting out a bite on the spaghetti platter.

The TikTok post triggered a flood of negative comments from Filipinos.

“Benny, your literal review about Jollibee is my literal review of you,” a netizen said.

Blanco, boasting over five million followers on TikTok, attempted to rectify his negative review by posting a second video featuring some of the best Filipino food in Los Angeles, including a chicken sandwich from Jollibee. However, netizens mocked him for his apparent effort to make amends, suggesting it was an insincere attempt.

He shifted his narrative, praising the Jollibee chicken sandwich, describing it as a complete reversal of his previous opinion.

“Not only is this sandwich so good, but I completely reverse my opinion of how it sucked. You can go there just for this,” he said.

Throughout the video, Blanco showcased his culinary journey, offering commentaries on various Filipino delicacies. He credited his stepmom, Cora, for making the best lumpia and expressed his newfound appreciation for the unique flavors of longganisa and grilled chicken.

While Blanco’s second video aimed at mending bridges, reactions among online users remained mixed.

Some perceived it as “pure sarcasm,” while others speculated that Blanco attempted redemption to salvage his image.

“Try balut, and then we’ll forgive you,” a Pinoy netizen said.

“Boy’s insecure Jollibee is more famous than him,” @ChimChimPaoNew quipped.

“Clout chaser? Well now [youre] famous! 🤣” Kyona responded.