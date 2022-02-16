Some 51 elementary and high schools in Palawan and 14 schools in Puerto Princesa City were nominated to be included in the progressive expansion of limited face-to-face classes.

In a virtual press conference organized by the regional office on Wednesday, DepEd MIMAROPA revealed the schools that the seven divisions have respectively identified to open soon for the expanded limited face-to-face.

However, the regional office has yet to evaluate the 51 schools in the province and 14 schools in the city this March. Once these schools are assessed and pass the requirements, they can immediately start their limited face-to-face classes.

The reopening of the schools is in accordance with the Department of Education’s Office Order (OO-OSEC-2022-003) titled Interim Guidelines on the Expansion of Limited Face-to-face Classes.

Under the guidelines, the schools under Alert Level 1 and 2 may already include other grade levels based on the capacity of the schools.

They should also be validated using the School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT) provided by the central office.

To ensure the safety of the returning students and faculty, only vaccinated teachers are allowed to teach while vaccinated students are preferred.

DepEd MIMAROPA Regional Director Nicolas Capulong reiterated that the divisions will make health and safety the top priority in reopening the schools.

He also added that this is voluntary, but parents are encouraged to send their children back to school for the maximum learning experience.

“Each of the divisions has its own composite team to monitor the expanded limited face-to-face to make sure protocols are followed. Ito naman pong progressive expansion ay voluntary. The parents’ consent is really important,” Capulong said.

Despite not being included in the pilot face-to-face conducted last year due to strict implementations of COVID-19 regulations and protocols in MIMAROPA, the regional office is confident that the participation of the region in this expansion will be a success because of the support of stakeholders such as the different local government units and the continuous practice of protocols in the divisions.

The schools included in the in-person classes are:

(Schools Division of Palawan)

  1. Aborlan NHS
  2. Culandanum ES
  3. Aplaya ES
  4. Agutaya Central School
  5. Concepcion NHS- Agutaya
  6. Calandagan NHS
  7. Balabac Central School
  8. Bancalaan NHS
  9. Rio Tuba Central School
  10. Sarong ES
  11. Malihud NHS
  12. Sumbiling NHS
  13. Inil U. Taha NHS
  14. Salvacion ES
  15. Concepcion NHS-Busuanga
  16. San Nicolas ES
  17. Coron School of Fisheries
  18. Bulalacao Integrated School
  19. Culion ES
  20. Caponayan NHS
  21. Manamoc ES
  22. Jose P. Pacardo Se. ES
  23. Danleg ES
  24. Pasadeña ES
  25. San Fernando NHS
  26. Mabini NHS
  27. Pag-asa ES
  28. San Miguel ES
  29. Magsaysay CS
  30. Cabuluan ES
  31. Dumangeña NHS
  32. Underground ES
  33. Natutungan ES
  34. Canipaan ES
  35. Salongsong ES
  36. Balai Ya Pag-Adalan Kat Mga Katutubo ES
  37. New Canipo NHS
  38. Labog NHS
  39. Panitian ES
  40. Casian ES
  41. Saint Augustine Academy-Coron
  42. Saint Joseph Academy
  43. Palawan Adventist Academy- Narra
  44. San Brendan College of Taytay
  45. Brooke’s Point Christian High School
  46. Southern Palawan Christian Academy
  47. Gospel Light Christian Academy
  48. Española Bible Baptist Academy
  49. Emmanuel Southern Baptist Academy
  50. San Francisco Javier College
  51. Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

(Schools Division of Puerto Princesa City)

  1. Baruang ES
  2. Simpokan ES
  3. Gregorio Oquendo Memorial ES
  4. Manggapin ES
  5. Cabayugan ES
  6. Lucbuan ES
  7. Macarascas ES
  8. Marufinas ES
  9. New Panggangan ES
  10. Labtay ES
  11. Makandring ES
  12. Babuyan NHS
  13. Matahimik-Bucana HS
  14. Simpucan NHS

Lara Grace Palay
is a student-intern reporter of Palawan News and is currently taking up Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies at University of the Philippines Visayas. She covers special reports in tourism, business and other human interest stories. Her interests includes singing, painting, and volunteering in civic organizations like the Girl Scouts of the Philippines.

