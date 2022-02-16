Some 51 elementary and high schools in Palawan and 14 schools in Puerto Princesa City were nominated to be included in the progressive expansion of limited face-to-face classes.

In a virtual press conference organized by the regional office on Wednesday, DepEd MIMAROPA revealed the schools that the seven divisions have respectively identified to open soon for the expanded limited face-to-face.

However, the regional office has yet to evaluate the 51 schools in the province and 14 schools in the city this March. Once these schools are assessed and pass the requirements, they can immediately start their limited face-to-face classes.

The reopening of the schools is in accordance with the Department of Education’s Office Order (OO-OSEC-2022-003) titled Interim Guidelines on the Expansion of Limited Face-to-face Classes.

Under the guidelines, the schools under Alert Level 1 and 2 may already include other grade levels based on the capacity of the schools.

They should also be validated using the School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT) provided by the central office.

To ensure the safety of the returning students and faculty, only vaccinated teachers are allowed to teach while vaccinated students are preferred.

DepEd MIMAROPA Regional Director Nicolas Capulong reiterated that the divisions will make health and safety the top priority in reopening the schools.

He also added that this is voluntary, but parents are encouraged to send their children back to school for the maximum learning experience.

“Each of the divisions has its own composite team to monitor the expanded limited face-to-face to make sure protocols are followed. Ito naman pong progressive expansion ay voluntary. The parents’ consent is really important,” Capulong said.

Despite not being included in the pilot face-to-face conducted last year due to strict implementations of COVID-19 regulations and protocols in MIMAROPA, the regional office is confident that the participation of the region in this expansion will be a success because of the support of stakeholders such as the different local government units and the continuous practice of protocols in the divisions.

The schools included in the in-person classes are:

(Schools Division of Palawan)

Aborlan NHS Culandanum ES Aplaya ES Agutaya Central School Concepcion NHS- Agutaya Calandagan NHS Balabac Central School Bancalaan NHS Rio Tuba Central School Sarong ES Malihud NHS Sumbiling NHS Inil U. Taha NHS Salvacion ES Concepcion NHS-Busuanga San Nicolas ES Coron School of Fisheries Bulalacao Integrated School Culion ES Caponayan NHS Manamoc ES Jose P. Pacardo Se. ES Danleg ES Pasadeña ES San Fernando NHS Mabini NHS Pag-asa ES San Miguel ES Magsaysay CS Cabuluan ES Dumangeña NHS Underground ES Natutungan ES Canipaan ES Salongsong ES Balai Ya Pag-Adalan Kat Mga Katutubo ES New Canipo NHS Labog NHS Panitian ES Casian ES Saint Augustine Academy-Coron Saint Joseph Academy Palawan Adventist Academy- Narra San Brendan College of Taytay Brooke’s Point Christian High School Southern Palawan Christian Academy Gospel Light Christian Academy Española Bible Baptist Academy Emmanuel Southern Baptist Academy San Francisco Javier College Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

(Schools Division of Puerto Princesa City)