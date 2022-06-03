Filipinos love weddings! Perhaps it’s because of the romantic in us and these have a way of bringing families and friend together. While many still prefer traditional weddings, new concepts like destination weddings and ready two wear bridal gowns have become popular in recent years.

Weddings have become more intimate occasions attended by only immediate family members during the past two years because of the pandemic. But with the recent easing of restrictions, we see couples planning grander ones closer to their dream weddings.

Whether you’re planning a simple or grand ceremony, you can still walk down the aisle in style with Kultura’s Selebrasyon collection. There are beautifully designed bridal gowns and barongs – traditional or reinvented for modern brides and grooms – and marked by the elegant craftsmanship of our local designers and artisans. All of these can also be worn by entourage, sponsors, and guests.

- Advertisement -

Brides-to-be will love Kultura’s exquisite Filipiniana embroidered, beaded, or hand painted ensembles. There are exquisite gowns that will make walking down the aisle breathtaking when worn with delicate veils from the store. For the modern bride, there are pieces like terno sleeved tops that can be mixed and matched with silk pants and long skirts.

Grooms can choose from Kultura’s selection of elegant barongs in Piña Silk, Silk Cocoon, Cotton Silk, Organdy, and Jusi materials with intricate embroidery details.

Favors, tablescape dining accessories, entourage gifts, and decors are also available making Kultura a one-stop shop for your Filipino-themed wedding.

Check out Kultura’s Selebrasyon Wedding Collection in store, online or thru call to deliver for all your Filipino-themed wedding needs. Kultura ships here and abroad.