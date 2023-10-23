(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A security guard sustained injuries to his left arm and abdomen during a knife attack by his construction worker neighbor while he was taking a bath outside his boarding house last night, October 22.

The incident took place in Barangay Poblacion 5, Coron, in northern Palawan at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as Wilbern Bacosa, 36, a security guard from Brgy. Buluang in the town of Busuanga, while the suspect was named as Renier Lucio, 33, a construction worker and his neighbor.

Police Captain Marvin Herrera, the chief of police in Coron, said their investigation revealed that the suspect, Lucio, confronted Bacosa about an alleged incident of stone-throwing that had taken place earlier in the day while he was singing videoke.

“Nag-videoke nung tanghali yung suspek, tapos sabi ng suspek, binato daw ang bahay nila. Pinagbintangan itong si biktima na naliligo sa labas ng bahay nila,” he explained.

“Nitong gabi, kinompronta n’ya habang naliligo sa labas, nagkasagutan tapos umalis ang suspek, at bumalik ulit at may dala ng kutsilyo. Naabutan n’ya pa rin na naliligo ang biktima, at ayun, sinaksak na nya,” added Herrera.

The victim was rushed to the Coron District Hospital for medical treatment, while the suspect was apprehended, and the weapon used in the attack was recovered.

Authorities are now preparing frustrated murder charges against the suspect, who is currently in custody at the Coron Municipal Police Station.