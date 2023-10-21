Two individuals, identified as a security guard and a carpenter, are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to sell firearms to an undercover agent from Police Station 2 in Puerto Princesa, in violation of the election gun ban.

The arrest took place during a buy-bust operation led by Police Captain Douglas Sabando and his team on October 20, at approximately 12:30 p.m., in Purok Honda Bay, Barangay Sta. Lourdes.

The suspects have been identified as Ronnel Jadulos, 43, a security guard residing in Purok Magsasaka, and Roel Dacsayan, 36, who works as a carpenter, residing in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated a Cal 38 revolver, a Brown Holster, 20 rounds of live ammunition of .38 caliber, and other items from Jadulos and Dacsayan.

At the moment, they are under the custody of Police Station 2 for the purpose of documentation and appropriate handling. Relevant paperwork is being readied for submission to the court, and they will likewise be formally charged with violating Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, through an inquest proceeding.

The election gun ban is strictly enforced in the Philippines during election periods to maintain peace and order and to prevent the use of firearms for illegal purposes.

Violators can face severe penalties, including imprisonment, for possessing firearms without proper authorization during this period. Authorities continue to conduct operations to ensure compliance with this ban as the nation prepares for upcoming elections.