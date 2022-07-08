The Secret Lagoon, one of El Nido’s most popular attractions, has been included in Big 7 Travel’s list of the “Top 50 Best Beaches in the World” for this year.
The list, which is based on rankings utilizing aggregated ratings from prior media results, official Blue Flag locations, and contributions from Big 7 Travel’s editorial team, is topped by Playa Conchal in Costa Rica and Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia.
“El Nido is a cluster of 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan, which is famous for its Secret Lagoon. Swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water, white sandy beaches and tropical jungle,” the travel company described the Secret Lagoon.
Big 7 Travel said their list includes a blend of destinations from old-timers alongside a whole bunch of newcomers from black sand shorelines to metropolitan beaches to castaway islands.
The Top 50 Best Beaches in the World:
- Playa Conchal – Costa Rica
- Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia
- Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos
- Siesta Beach – Florida, United States
- Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico
- Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
- San Fruttuoso – Italy
- Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England
- Boulders Beach – South Africa
- Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland
- Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Islands, Australia
- Zlatni rat (Golden Horn Beach) – Brac, Croatia
- Playa Negra – Puerto Rico
- Source d’Argent – Seychelles
- Porto Santo Beach – Madeira, Portugal
- Pig Beach – Bahamas
- Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Cove) – Zakynthos, Greece
- Hyams Beach – New South Wales, Australia
- Keem Bay – Mayo, Ireland
- Seagrass Bay – Laucala Island, Fiji
- Patnem Beach – Goa, India
- Bazaruto Archipelago – Mozambique
- Mafia Island – Tanzania
- Horseshoe Bay – Bermuda
- Tunnels Beach – Kauai, Hawaii
- Maundays Bay – Anguilla
- Ao Tanot Bay – Koh Tao, Thailand
- Praia Banana – Sao Tome & Principe
- Praia do Camilo – Lagos, Portugal
- Negril – Jamaica
- Fig Tree Bay – Protaras, Cyprus
- Cala Pregonda – Menorca, Spain
- Naama Bay – Egypt
- Ka’anapali Beach – Hawaii, USA
- Le Morne – Mauritius
- Seven Mile Beach – Cayman Islands
- The Saadiyat Public Beach – Abu Dhabi
- Grumari Beach – Brazil
- Tuscan Cliff Beach – Malaysia
- Santa Monica Beach – Santa Monica, California
- Eagle Beach – Aruba
- Mystic Beach – Vancouver Island, Canada
- Diani Beach – Kenya
- Champagne Beach – Vanuatu
- Punta del’Este – Uruguay
- Elafonisi Beach – Greece
- Yonaha Maehama Beach – Japan
- Isla Robeson – Panama
- Koekohe Beach – New Zealand
- Seminyak Beach – Bali, Indonesia