The Secret Lagoon, one of El Nido’s most popular attractions, has been included in Big 7 Travel’s list of the “Top 50 Best Beaches in the World” for this year.

The list, which is based on rankings utilizing aggregated ratings from prior media results, official Blue Flag locations, and contributions from Big 7 Travel’s editorial team, is topped by Playa Conchal in Costa Rica and Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia.

“El Nido is a cluster of 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan, which is famous for its Secret Lagoon. Swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water, white sandy beaches and tropical jungle,” the travel company described the Secret Lagoon.

Big 7 Travel said their list includes a blend of destinations from old-timers alongside a whole bunch of newcomers from black sand shorelines to metropolitan beaches to castaway islands.

The Top 50 Best Beaches in the World: