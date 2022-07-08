Photo from Big 7 Travel

The Secret Lagoon, one of El Nido’s most popular attractions, has been included in Big 7 Travel’s list of the “Top 50 Best Beaches in the World” for this year.

The list, which is based on rankings utilizing aggregated ratings from prior media results, official Blue Flag locations, and contributions from Big 7 Travel’s editorial team, is topped by Playa Conchal in Costa Rica and Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia.

“El Nido is a cluster of 45 islands just off the tip of Palawan, which is famous for its Secret Lagoon. Swim through a hole in the limestone rocks to enter a hidden bay with crystal clear water, white sandy beaches and tropical jungle,” the travel company described the Secret Lagoon.

Big 7 Travel said their list includes a blend of destinations from old-timers alongside a whole bunch of newcomers from black sand shorelines to metropolitan beaches to castaway islands.

The Top 50 Best Beaches in the World:

  1. Playa Conchal – Costa Rica
  2. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia
  3. Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos
  4. Siesta Beach – Florida, United States
  5. Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico
  6. Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
  7. San Fruttuoso – Italy
  8. Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England
  9. Boulders Beach – South Africa
  10. Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland
  11. Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Islands, Australia
  12. Zlatni rat (Golden Horn Beach) – Brac, Croatia
  13. Playa Negra – Puerto Rico
  14. Source d’Argent – Seychelles
  15. Porto Santo Beach – Madeira, Portugal
  16. Pig Beach – Bahamas
  17. Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Cove) – Zakynthos, Greece
  18. Hyams Beach – New South Wales, Australia
  19. Keem Bay – Mayo, Ireland
  20. Seagrass Bay – Laucala Island, Fiji
  21. Patnem Beach – Goa, India
  22. Bazaruto Archipelago – Mozambique
  23. Mafia Island – Tanzania
  24. Horseshoe Bay – Bermuda
  25. Tunnels Beach – Kauai, Hawaii
  26. Maundays Bay – Anguilla
  27. Ao Tanot Bay – Koh Tao, Thailand
  28. Praia Banana – Sao Tome & Principe
  29. Praia do Camilo – Lagos, Portugal
  30. Negril – Jamaica
  31. Fig Tree Bay – Protaras, Cyprus
  32. Cala Pregonda – Menorca, Spain
  33. Naama Bay – Egypt
  34. Ka’anapali Beach – Hawaii, USA
  35. Le Morne – Mauritius
  36. Seven Mile Beach – Cayman Islands
  37. The Saadiyat Public Beach – Abu Dhabi
  38. Grumari Beach – Brazil
  39. Tuscan Cliff Beach – Malaysia
  40. Santa Monica Beach – Santa Monica, California
  41. Eagle Beach – Aruba
  42. Mystic Beach – Vancouver Island, Canada
  43. Diani Beach – Kenya
  44. Champagne Beach – Vanuatu
  45. Punta del’Este – Uruguay
  46. Elafonisi Beach – Greece
  47. Yonaha Maehama Beach – Japan
  48. Isla Robeson – Panama
  49. Koekohe Beach – New Zealand
  50. Seminyak Beach – Bali, Indonesia
PN Staff

