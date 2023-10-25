The Puerto Princesa City Police Office has apprehended the second suspect involved in the burglary at Ohwhens and Whitney Carenderia earlier this year in Purok Pagkakaisa in Barangay San Jose.

The arrest took place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, in Brgy. Sandoval in the town of Bataraza in southern Palawan, the city police said.

The suspect in custody has been identified as Alem Vetin Inngos, alias “Alim,” 25, a resident of Brgy. Aramaywan, Narra, Palawan.

Alim is one of three suspects who had managed to escape on the night of February 1 after burglarizing the said eatery. During the incident, one of their accomplices was fatally shot.

Prior to this, Atanacio Giray, also known as “Jhon Dela Cruz” and “Buddy Dela Cruz,” was apprehended at his residence in Purok 13, Brgy. Irawan, also in the city, on September 22. The search continues for the third accomplice known as “Alias Kobet.”

Alim’s arrest is the result of a warrant issued by Judge Jose Bayani J. Usman of Branch 50, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa, dated June 27, 2023, with no bail for his temporary release.