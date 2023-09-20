Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. stressed the importance of upholding the country’s territorial integrity and sovereign rights during the turnover ceremony of the brand-new Cessna-208B (C-208B) Grand Caravan EX Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Aircraft on Tuesday at the Haribon Hangar, Clark Air Base, in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Teodoro welcomed the newest addition to the Philippine Air Force fleet, while the new asset may contribute to peace in the archipelago by supporting the missions of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

He emphasized that while achieving peace is important, the country’s foremost priority lies in safeguarding territorial integrity, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction.

Teodoro added that the country has continued to uphold a rules-based international order and international law.

“National peace cannot be sustained if we cannot secure our sovereign rights in areas which rightfully belong to the Filipino people,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro encouraged the members of the Air Force to “think of the big picture”, as the scope of operations had increased and the importance of security of the archipelagic baselines.

“Because of the fact that we have international law and order, which includes freedom of navigation and an international airspace as justification for what we are doing, we hear a chorus of nations supporting us because we are in the right,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro said there would be more exchanges like the transfer of the C-208 aircraft with other like-minded nations in the coming days.

“The platform you see here is an ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) platform which will contribute, no doubt, to our Command and Control, and our ability to protect whatever mission area is critical to us,” Teodoro said.

“The Philippines is a potential vital contributory to regional stability and security, if we are a strong nation, with a strong armed forces; and that is what we are working very hard to achieve,” he added.

He said that the C-208B Aircraft No. 5671 would be used in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and military support operations.