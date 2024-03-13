Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro commended the Western Command for its achievements in preceding years, while also stressing its important role not only in Palawan but also across the nation as the forefront unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in external defense operations.

Teodoro, represented by AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Charlton Sean Gaerlan during Wescom’s 48th founding anniversary celebration on Tuesday, March 12, emphasized that being situated at the forefront of the country’s western seaboard, Western Command’s (Wescom) “importance in our entire country’s security cannot be understated.”

“Beyond this province (Palawan) however, the importance of Wescom to the nation reverberates. Facing the western seaboard, Wescom’s AOR extend beyond the country’s mainland and territorial sea,” Teodoro said in his message delivered by Gaerlan.

“As we pursue a comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept or CADC, Wescom is one of the springboards through which we can ensure that generations of Filipinos will be able to reap and enjoy the bounties of the natural resources in our jurisdiction especially in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

The defense secretary also acknowledged the government’s shift in focus towards addressing issues in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in safeguarding territorial rights and jurisdiction in the region.

In contrast to past practices of relying on appeasement and accommodation in dealings with the northern neighbor, Teodoro said there is now a stronger determination to uphold jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea.

Consequently, the nation places substantial reliance on the commitment of Wescom as the guardians of the western frontier.

“With the magnitude of the AFP’s responsibility to the nation, this command and its personnel must stay vigilant and ready to make any and all sacrifices that your mandate entails. There must be no compromise whatsoever in our stand of protecting our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” he added.

Furthermore, Teodoro ensured that the national government is standing firm in its commitment to uphold the country’s territory and sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. He likewise challenged Wescom to do its best in performing its mandate.

He assured the public that the government, including the defense department, remains steadfast in pursuing a combination of diplomatic, legal, and strategic measures to bolster efforts in safeguarding the West Philippine Sea.

“The Palaweños and the rest of the Filipino people look to the Western Command to continue proudly bearing our nation’s flag and uphold all that it signifies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wescom Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos pledged to perform better as he has instructed personnel of the command to “do more in 2024.”

During a press conference following the celebration program, Carlos stated that Wescom aims to surpass its achievements from 2023.

“We intend to intensify more our operations, increase our operational tempo. We have already set our baseline in 2023, we will use our accomplishments in 2023 as our baseline for or 2024 accomplishment. The numbers are there, we will try to beat that,” he said.

He, however, said that while they try to perform better, the Command also needs more resources.

“Wescom can do more in 2024, provided that you deploy more assets to us. We are going to go for better numbers in 2024. It’s just a simple reminder to everyone to work, no letup, all Wescom personnel to continue working in the same level at the minimum and pataas pa,” he noted.

Carlos likewise highlighted Wescom’s major accomplishments in 2023, particularly the declaration of Palawan as insurgency-free, increased presence and operational tempo in WPS, and increased coverage of maritime domain awareness among others.

“We are determined to make a very impactful contribution and mission accomplishment for WPS, that is reach further, cover more, get stronger and rechart better records,” Carlos said.

“These are just some of the gains achieved by Wescom that make this anniversary worth celebrating,” he added.