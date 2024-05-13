Detailed updates were provided on the progress of World Bank-funded projects managed by the transportation department during the coordination meeting today, May 13, at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) office in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

WB’s technical and financial assistance to DOTr would lead to better mobility and connectivity, according to Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

Sec. Bautista said the coordination meeting will “help us resolve contentious issues in the four sectors of transportation. We are here precisely to identify those issues and agree on solutions.”

The World Bank is currently assisting DOTr on such projects as Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Urban Mass Transport Modernization Program and E-mobility in public transport.

Also discussed was the resiliency of seaports and maritime connectivity in the country and inter-island ferry decarbonization pilot project.

The DOTr and IFC are also pursuing the modernization of the Iloilo Airport, Bohol-Panglao International Airport, and Laguindingan Airport as well as the LRT-2 rail line.