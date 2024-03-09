A fisherman went missing after the boat he was aboard, along with 20 others, sank early Friday morning in the waters off Coron, Palawan.

A Palawan News source said that the FB Epirose II, owned by Mercidar Fishing Corporation and registered in Navotas, Metro Manila, encountered unfavorable weather conditions around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, March 8, causing it to submerge approximately 5 nautical miles southeast of Brown Rock Island, Barangay Tara, Coron.

Aboard the fishing boat were 21 crew members, 20 of whom were rescued by another fishing boat that responded to the incident, while one went missing.

Coast Guard District Palawan spokesperson Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan said the fishing boat originated from Navotas and headed to Coron to conduct fishing activities near Diwaran Island.

Personnel of Coast Guard Station Northeastern Palawan are still conducting search and rescue operations for the missing individual.