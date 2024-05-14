Authorities in Balabac are continuing a search and rescue operation to find a fisherman who went missing on Saturday after his banca reportedly caught fire before reaching the shore.

Sarima, the wife of the missing person, identified as Aking Maddas, 47, told authorities she first heard the familiar sound of their banca’s motor engine, but when she looked out of her house, she saw it on fire.

She said her husband texted her early morning of March 11 to let her know that he was heading home from Sitio Caguisan, Barangay Salang, where he was working as a caregiver.

“Nag text siya mga 6:04 ng umaga, na pauwi na siya. Ako ginaabang abangan ko siya mag-uwi talaga, kasi kada Sabado naga-uwi yan siya sa amin, tapos mag-dala ng isda,” Sarima said.

“Mga alas 7 pasado ng umaga, narinig ko na ang bangka. Alam ko kasi ang tunog ng makina namin. Nagpunta na ako sa pampang, nakita ko ang bangka namin sa laot, naga-usok na,” she added.

“We are still hoping na buhay pa din siya and on-going pa din ang search and rescue operation, wala pa din kaming nakikitang indication sa ngayon para ihinto ito at mag search and retrieval kami,” the Philippine Coast Guard in Balabac told Palawan News on Monday.

Also joining the search are personnel from the Balabac MDRRMO and the local police.