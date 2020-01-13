Sea turtle eggs confiscated in Roxas

The box, which contained some 60 sea turtle eggs, was dropped off in a public eatery by a passenger bus crew intended for pick up by a certain Ramon Escubin.

Authorities are looking for a man believed to be involved in attempted smuggling of a box of sea turtle eggs in Roxas town Thursday.

The turtle eggs, prohibited from collection under the Philippine Wildlife Act, were turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Staff after local officials confiscated item.

