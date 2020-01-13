Mon. Jan 13th, 2020

Sea turtle eggs confiscated in Roxas

Jan 13, 2020 Jayra Joyce Taboada

The box, which contained some 60 sea turtle eggs, was dropped off in a public eatery by a passenger bus crew intended for pick up by a certain Ramon Escubin.

Authorities are looking for a man believed to be involved in attempted smuggling of a box of sea turtle eggs in Roxas town Thursday.

The box, which contained some 60 sea turtle eggs, was dropped off in a public eatery by a passenger bus crew intended for pick up by a certain Ramon Escubin.

The turtle eggs, prohibited from collection under the Philippine Wildlife Act, were turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Staff after local officials confiscated item.

 

Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Jayra Joyce Taboada

Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

City Council opens talks anew on banning tricycles on national roads

Jan 13, 2020 Romar Miranda

Closure of NAIA partially lifted

Jan 13, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

City acquires new heavy equipment

Jan 13, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao