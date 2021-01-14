Sea level temperature rise affecting seaweeds in Taytay Bay

Municipal agriculturist Hernan Fenix said sea-level rise and climate change are affecting all seaweed farms in Taytay Bay, causing them to soften and melt.

The Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) of Taytay said the natural phenomenon of sea-level temperature rise is affecting the survival, growth, and reproduction of seaweeds (tambalang) in their town.

Municipal agriculturist Hernan Fenix said sea-level rise and climate change are affecting all seaweed farms in Taytay Bay, causing them to soften and melt.

He said they started receiving reports about destruction from seaweed organizations in December last year, prompting them to ask for the intervention of the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO).

“Ang sea level temperature rise ay in short natural phenomenon ito — nagkakaroon tayo ng natural changes, katulad niyan nagbabago ang klima sa ilalim ng dagat kaya nag-occur ang ganitong problema sa Taytay Bay natin. May mga seaweeds reported tayo from them na nalulusaw ang produkto nila,” Fenix said Wednesday.

“Ito ang dinadaing nila ngayon sa mga barangay natin talagang bumaba ang harvest ng seaweeds sa Taytay Bay natin, wala talagang treatment ito natural talaga ito. This January may mga seaweed farmers pa rin tayong patuloy na nalulusaw ang ilang pananim nila at ang iba ay may recovery na, hoping maging okay na ang klima ng dagat at maging normal na ang sea level talaga para sa recovery,” he added.

Among the seaweed farms that are affected are located in the areas of Amogues, Calawag, Tabuyo, Pamantolon, and Pularaquen.

“Ngayon lang po talaga ito, dati wala namang ganito, okay naman ang harvest namin. Akala kasi namin noon wala lang ito pero hindi pa rin nagbago, nalulusaw po ang agar-agar namin, bumaba talaga ang harvest namin,” said Jhay-R Timbang, a seaweeds farmer in Pularaquen.

“Sa hina-harvest ko, dati nakaka 10 rolyo ako ng agar-agar para ibenta pero ngayon noong nagsimula yong ganitong sitwasyon sa tanim namin, nakaka apat o limang rolyo na lang ako, halos kalahati po ang nalulusaw,” he added.

Fenix said due to the problem, they have advised the seaweed farmers to apply for crop insurance from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“Hindi natin kasi alam kung hanggang kailan itong problema ng mga seaweeds natin sa Taytay, dahil normal ito sa nature. Hoping tayo na matapos ito upang makabawi sila sa lugi at maibalik sa dating magandang harvest ng agar-agar,” he said.