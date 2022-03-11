A school teacher who found a bag containing cash and valuables left by a court employee on a tricycle returned it to her.

Mary Jane Abog, a teacher for students with special needs at Sicsican Elementary School (SES), said she was riding in a tricycle with her friend Ria Palatino when they discovered a bag containing three smartphones and a wallet with some P50,000 in cash left by another rider.

“Pagtingin ko ng ID, nakita ko na maraming importanteng bagay—may tatlong cellphones, wallet na may pera na malaking halaga. Hindi ko na sinabi sa driver. Noong nakita ko na maraming importanteng bagay sa loob, hindi ko na binalik sa driver. Sabi ko, ako na ang magbabalik,” she said.

Abog told Palawan News she was looking into the contents of the bag to try to identify its owner when one of the phones inside it rang. She answered and was able to speak to Margie Hermoso, an administrative assistant III at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Palawan, who turned out to be the owner.

Hermoso told Palawan News she was so relieved and cried when Abog answered the call. The two then agreed to meet at the mall to return the bag.

“Pagsagot ni ma’am, umiiyak na ako pagkarinig ko ng boses ni ma’am. Parang sobrang gaan na ng loob ko sa kaniya na parang okay, mapagkakatiwalaan. Iyong ganoong instinct. Sabi ko, sige ma’am pakihawak na lang pupunta na lang kami diyan,” she said.

“Napakabihira ng tao na katulad kay ma’am Jane na ibabalik ang ganoong halaga. Cash ‘yon tapos may cellphones, dalawa ang wallet. Sa kasama ko sobrang dami, kasi kaka-withdraw niya lang. Sa akin ilang laman pero nasa GCash. sa kaniya ang iniintindi ko kasi mga papeles niya, ID niya, license niya,” she said.

Hermoso and her friend offered a reward to Abog, but the latter declined, saying she doesn’t need anything in return for what she did. The two got a photo together which Hermoso posted in social media. Abog did not expect that the post will gain positive remarks from netizens.

Abog shared that it was not the first time for her to return lost items. Together with her husband, they returned a bag around three years ago, she said.

“Natuwa rin ako kasi grabe ‘yong pasasalamat nong may-ari. Sa isip ko agad na baka may importanteng bagay nga ‘yon na dapat maibalik kasi na-experience ko rin na mawalan ng IDs kaya dapat maibalik ito sa may-ari. Nakaka-relate ako sa sitwasyon nya, kaya noong maibalik ko,” Abog said.

“Sabi ko walang humpay, kulang pa ang thank you sa kaniya. Hindi tutumbasan ng thank you. Hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na may isang ma’am Jane. Busy lang talaga ako pero darating ‘yong time na pupuntahan ko si ma’am, makikipag-bonding ako kasi bihira talaga ‘yon, one of a kind,” Hermoso said.

Hermoso said she will find time, after her busy schedule, to bond with Abog.

Abog, on the other hand, said she is happy that Hermoso got her items back.

“Naniniwala ako na ang mga ganiyang bagay ay temporary lang sa mundo. Mahirap kumuha ng pera na hindi pinaghirapan. Ang mga ganiyang bagay, ang pagkuha ng pera ay malaking kasalanan ‘yan sa Panginoon,” she added.