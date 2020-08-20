School opening deferral will give local DepEd office ample time to prepare

Some of the teachers preparing modules for the incoming school year. File photo

Gina Francisco, division information officer of the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Puerto Princesa, said they have lined up various trainings for teachers to capacitate teachers on tools and teaching methodologies, among others.

The Department of Education in Palawan has lined up additional training activities for its teachers to take advantage of the rescheduling of classes from August 25 to October 5.

Gina Francisco, division information officer of the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Puerto Princesa, said they have lined up various trainings for teachers to capacitate teachers on tools and teaching methodologies, among others.

Among these trainings are: learning delivery modalities, learners individual home learning plan, preparation of learning activity sheets and preparation and uploading of Individual Performance Commitment Review Form, attendance of the teaching and non-teaching staff on web-based seminars (webinars) and parents orientation on modular distance learning.

“Magkakaroon ng mahabang time ‘yong mga teachers to prepare to adjust na rin — ang pinaka benefit ay magkakaroon pa ng mas mahabang preparations ang city DepEd para sa darating na pasukan although kung magsisimula na sana next week, exciting rin kasi malalaman kung paano magsisimula. Pero syempre kailangan din natin ng mahabang time para makapag-prepare,” Francisco said.

On August 3 to 7, the city SDO completed its dry-run of learning modules in selected rural and urban schools in Puerto Princesa.

Grace Estefano of the SDO Palawan said that the schedule of the opening of classes may have been moved but the preparation of the division will still continue.

“Kami ay nagpe-prepare umurong man o hindi, diretso pa rin ang preparations para sa pagbubukas mula sa physical facilities, the printing of modules at iba pang gawain na nakalagay sa learning continuity plan (LCP),” she said.

Estefano said they are also now collating the results of the monitoring and evaluation (M&E) conducted on the preparation of the schools through the readiness checklist. This M&E activity shall continue until the opening of classes.

The findings and recommendations of the monitoring teams led by Schools Division Superintendent Natividad P. Bayubay, CESO VI, together with SDO key personnel, shall be the basis for the needed LCP adjustments and enhancement of schools.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.