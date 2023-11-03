The ballot-tearing incident at the Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) has caught the attention of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), leading to a reassessment of security measures for the 2025 elections.

Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco expressed the need to reevaluate security procedures for the upcoming elections in the wake of the surprising incident.

“For 2025 elections, we really have to improve on the security implementation,” he said in an interview.

Despite the presence of what Laudiangco described as “sufficient numbers of police and military personnel” in the identified areas of concern, the extent of election-related violence, especially in Puerto Princesa, came as a surprise.

“The clash points like in Puerto Princesa, we really did not expect that because Puerto Princesa City is not in the red category, neither in the orange category, it’s actually in the green category,” he said.

The clash points or Comelec’s areas of concern are categorized as green, yellow, orange, and red, depending on the election related incidents previously reported in the area

The incident in Puerto Princesa, where supporters of a candidate in Barangay Princesa disrupted election proceedings by vandalizing hundreds of unused ballots, has led to the suspension of activities for several hours.

Although there were pockets of violence in the BSKE, the Comelec maintains that the overall elections were relatively peaceful.