Mary Angelou S. Flores from Puerto Princesa City passed the Nutritionist Dietitian Licensure Exam in November, highlighting the impact of the provincial government’s educational programs.

The SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño provided financial assistance to Flores, an alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Maria Victoria Baaco, program manager of SPS Alay sa Kabataan, said students pursuing degrees in medicine and allied fields, such as nutrition and dietetics, are the primary recipients of help from the scholarship program.

She stated on Wednesday that Flores’ achievement in the licensure exam adds significant value to the province’s objective of prioritizing the health of Palawan residents.

Additionally, Flores being part of the first batch of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists produced by the scholarship program exemplifies its effectiveness in promoting academic success among Palawan’s young population.

The scholarship program is part of an initiative by Governor Dennis Socrates to improve the healthcare sector in Palawan. Baaco said it aims to enhance health services in Palawan by investing in the education of medical professionals.

The program expects its scholars, like Flores, to contribute their skills to various provincial government-managed hospitals.

She added that Flores’ achievement is a personal success and should serve as an example for Palaweños aspiring to enter the medical field.