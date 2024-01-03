Residents and businesses in parts of barangays Irawan and Sta. Lourdes are set to experience a scheduled power interruption on January 5 and 12.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) announced the planned outages yesterday as part of an infrastructure upgrade project.

The scheduled power outage, set to occur from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both dates, is required for the transition of electrical distribution lines from their existing older setup to newer lines. This forms part of the DPWH/PALECO Relocation Project, which is focused on improving both the reliability and the efficiency of the electrical power distribution network in the region.

The affected areas, primarily under the National Power Corporation’s (Napocor) single-phase sectionalizing zones, include specific sections of Irawan and Sta. Lourdes.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during the outage period, including securing backup power sources for essential appliances and medical equipment. Businesses, especially those relying heavily on electrical power, are encouraged to plan accordingly to minimize disruption.

Napocor and Paleco have assured residents that all efforts will be made to complete the project efficiently and restore power as quickly as possible.