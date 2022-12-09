Narito ang listahan ng mga maaapektuhang lugar mula December 10-11 dahil sa tie line maintenance at parallel activity ng National Power Corporation (Napocor) at Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

SCHEDULED BLACKOUT

December 10-11, 2022

Reason/s:

NAPOCOR

Curtailment due to unavailability of NPC-PALECO 69 kV Tie Line (Conduct pole erection of 2nd & 3rd segment of previously installed steel pole butts including PMS of hotspots)

PALECO

Pole relocation and massive insulator replacement

Municipalities of Roxas, Narra, Brooke’s Point, and Sofronio Espanola are affected due to restoration of grid from island operation to normal operation.

Note: Power may be restored ahead of time depending on NPC’s activity status and availability of supply.

Curtailment Schedule will be implemented ahead of time if necessary.

Compulsory load curtailment on big loads will be implemented (SM, NCCC, Robinsons Mall).

December 10, 2022

8:30 AM – 12:10 PM

POBLACION CIRCUIT

(POBLACION INITIAL; PILTEL RECLOSER; MANALO RECLOSER)

Portions of Barangays San Pedro, Tiniguiban, Maningning, Model Manggahan, Bancao-Bancao and Barangays Mandaragat, Matahimik, Tagumpay, Seaside, Bagong Pag-asa, Maligaya, Matiyaga, Mabuhay, Liwanag, Kalipay, Masigla, Maunlad, Pagkakaisa, Princesa, Bagong Silang, Masipag, Magkakaibigan, Masikap, Tanglaw

Poblacion Initial

From PALECO Substation, portion of San Manuel National Highway, Lustre Commercial Complex – RCBC San Manuel Branch, Gaisano, and Nano Computer Shop, portion of San Pedro National Highway, Castro rd., Magbanua rd. 1 and Magbanua rd. 2, Abaa rd. going to Kawayanan Resort, TGT Vulcanizing Shop,OCS 2 building, Caltex-Drugman San Pedro, Palawan Uno Hotel, Eastville Compound – SSS, Sitel, Metrobank, Palawan Medical City, portion of Malvar rd. – Philippine Statistic Office, Mercury Drug Malvar Branch, New Buncag and Old Buncag, Palawan Pawnshop Malvar Branch, portion of H. Mendoza st. from corner of Malvar st. going to Rengel Center and Teslinque Computer Sales, Areas near Olympic Construction Supply, China Bank Malvar Branch, Great Wall Supermart, portion of Valencia st. – from Jollibee Valencia going to Ramtan, Tonies Mart, Calle Bajo, Old Public Market, portion of Burgos st. – from Malvar st. corner Burgos st. to Burgos st. corner Rizal ave., Bonoan rd., Unitop Mall, Sunlight Hotel Palawan, Baywalk, Philippine Ports Authority, Quezon st., Holy Trinity University, portion of Sandoval st. going to corner of Taft st., Del Pilar st., portion of Roxas st. – from Malvar st. corner Roxas st. to Rizal ave. corner Roxas st., and portion of Rizal avenue – from PCBS, Dimalanta Building, Palawan Pawnshop Head Office to corner of Burgos-Rizal avenue.

Piltel Recloser

Portion of Roxas st. – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo st., B. Mendoza St., Tagumpay St., Reynoso St., Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio St.), from Bonifacio st. going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini st. to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet St., Abad Santos st. – from corner of Roxas St. to Macasaet st., Taft St. – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval st. going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio st., Parola rd. going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols rd.

Manalo Recloser

From Pilot Manalo to Manga st., Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia St. – from corner of Manalo St. to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo St. – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo st., St. Peter Chapel Manalo St., Lacao st., from St. Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez st. branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez st., going to Recaido Rd. 1, Recaido Rd. 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo rd., Liberty rd. to Liberty Quimson, Altas rd., Liberty Puloy, Gabuco rd., Abad Santos St. to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo st. to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo St., Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo St., Rengel Rd., Dela Cuesta rd., Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Rd., Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

December 10, 2022

8:00 AM – 12:00 NN

PILTEL AND MANALO RECLOSERS

Barangays Maligaya, Matiyaga, Mabuhay, Liwanag, Kalipay, Masigla, Maunlad, Pagkakaisa, Princesa, Bagong Silang, Model, Masipag and Portions of Barangays Manggahan, Maningning, Bancao-Bancao and Barangays Magkakaibigan, Masikap, Tanglaw, Bagong Sikat

Piltel Recloser

Portion of Roxas st. – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo st., B. Mendoza St., Tagumpay St., Reynoso St., Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio St.), from Bonifacio st. going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini st. to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet St., Abad Santos st. – from corner of Roxas St. to Macasaet st., Taft St. – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval st. going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio st., Parola rd. going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols rd.

Manalo Recloser

From Pilot Manalo to Manga st., Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia St. – from corner of Manalo St. to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo St. – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo st., St. Peter Chapel Manalo St., Lacao st., from St. Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez st. branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez st., going to Recaido Rd. 1, Recaido Rd. 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo rd., Liberty rd. to Liberty Quimson, Altas rd., Liberty Puloy, Gabuco rd., Abad Santos St. to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo st. to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo St., Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo St., Rengel Rd., Dela Cuesta rd., Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Rd., Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

December 10, 2022

12:00 NN – 2:55 PM

WESCOM CIRCUIT

(WESCOM INITIAL; BUNCAG RECLOSER; CHARIOT RECLOSER)

Portions of Barangays San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel and Naval Road, 570th Composite Tactical Wing Compound at Naval Compound

MENDOZA AND MAGARWAK RECLOSER

Portion of Barangay San Jose and Barangays Tagburos, Sta. Lourdes and Barangays Bacungan, Lucbuan, San Rafael to Langogan

WESCOM Initial

From PALECO Substation, Portion of San Manuel Highway – Holiday Suites Palawan, Fil Oil Gasoline Station, Crossfit Gym, Lingnam Restaurant, Hue Hotel, Puerto Princesa City Police Office San Pedro, Hotel Centro, Andres rd., Lanzanas rd., Aicon Plaza, One Asenso, San Pedro Elementary School, Bgy. San Pedro Bgy. Hall, Palawan Pawnshop San Pedro Branch, Cost Plus Commercial Building, Daniel’s Business Alley II Building (located at corner of Libis rd. and San Pedro Highway), Almira building, SJD Center compound, JVPC building, Pediapco Centre building, Alton General Merchandise, Puerto Princesa City Coliseum, ERC Plaza, Mc Donalds San Pedro, Delos Reyes rd. 1 and Delos Reyes Rd. 2, Petron San pedro, AMA Computer College, Ospital ng Palawan (ONP), Caltex Malvar to SM City Puerto Princesa.

Buncag Recloser

Baltan st. to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Valencia st. – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao st. – from Malvar st. corner Lacao st., to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang rd., Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, Establishments near Mc Donalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, Establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan st., Establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy rd. – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy rd. to Fersal Hotel.

Chariot Recloser

Old Airport going to Pardeco-Canigaran Beach, Rizal Avenue Extension, Households and Establishments near PAGASA, JCA Hangar, Households and Establishments along PEO rd., , PEO compound, Households and Establishments along Pardeco rd. – Rene Saigon Restaurant, VRC rd., and Canigaran Beach. Households and Establishments along Abrea Rd. – JCA Compound, Bgy. Bancao-bancao Bgy. Hall, Villarosa rd., Jacana rd., Macawili rd, Circumferencial rd., Acacia Tree Garden, Dang Maria, Princesa Garden, Puerto Aventura, Households along Gabinete rd., Camella Homes,Households along Abueg rd.

Mendoza Recloser

Tagburos National Highway corner Kasuy st. to Sta. Lourdes Highway – Tumbaga rd., New Tagburos Vill., Tagburos Relocation Site, Tagburos Highway to Tagburos Slaughter House, Los Pigados, Pathmosville, Tagburos Aplaya, Sta. Lourdes National Highway to Sta. Lourdes to Irawan rd. – Flying Horse HOA, Pk. Pulang Lupa Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Centro 1 and 2 Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Magsasaka, going to Sitio Busngol, Portion of Bgy. Sicsican, Ranchero 1 & 2, Pastoda HOA, Don Eduardo Village, Rampano rd. to Removille Purok Ilang-ilang, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Honday Bay, Viet Ville, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Citra Mina.

Magarwak Recloser

PNP Maritime Sitio Magarwak Bgy. Sta. Lourdes, All establishments and households in Bgy. Bacungan, Bgy. Sta. Cruz, Bgy. Salvacion, Bgy. Bahile, Bgy. Macarascas, Bgy. Buenavista, Bgy. Tagabinet, Bgy. Manalo, Bgy. Maruyogon, Bgy. Lucbuan, Maoyon, Bgy. Babuyan, Bgy. San Rafael, Bgy. Tanabag, Bgy. Concepcion, Bgy. Binduyan to Bgy. Langogan.

December 10, 2022

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

SOLOMON RECLOSER

All Households and establishments in Bgy. Iwahig, Bgy. Montible, Bgy. Napsan, Bgy. Bagong Bayan, Bgy. Sta. Lucia, Bgy. Luzviminda and Bgy. Mangingisda.

December 10, 2022

2:50 PM – 5:30 PM

GMA CIRCUIT

(GMA INITIAL; FACTOR RECLOSER; KALIKASAN RECLOSER)

Portions of Barangays San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel and Naval Road, 570th Composite Tactical Wing Compound at Naval Compound

LACSAMANA RECLOSER

Portions of Barangays San Pedro and Tiniguiban

GMA Initial

From PALECO Substation, All households and establishments along Solid Road – GoHotel, Robinsons Palawan, RGMA, Solid Road to Kalayaan Subdivision, Garden Gate Subdivision, Songcayaon Subdivision Phase 2, and Moreno Ville, Tarabidan Road, Tabingan Road, BM Road, R. Cabanag Road, Villon Road, Venturillo Road 1 & 2, SM Kabayan HOA, portion of Factor Road – from corner of BM Road to Lanzanas Road corner Factor Road

Factor Recloser

Portion of Factor rd. – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor rd. going to Libis rd. to Costa Palawan, Tabang rd., Heredero rd.(Libis), Ligaya st., Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon rd., Atrias rd., Lucero st., Bagalay st.,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones rd. Single Phase Line, F. Lagan rd. (Libis), Tucay rd., Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang st., Sun Flower st., Sampaguita st., Palanca rd., Western Homes, Cabiguen st., Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn rd., Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas st., Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP rd., portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan rd., Fundador rd., to Mccoy’s Pizza.

Kalikasan Recloser

Naval rd., 570th, Gen. Madrid rd., Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas st.

Lacsamana Recloser

From Lacsamana rd. corner Tiniguiban National Highway going to Junction 2, Tiniguiban Highway going to Abanico rd., Nadayao rd., Budget Home Depot San Pedro (source tapped at Nadayao rd. distribution line), Pineda rd., Socrates rd., UHOA rd., Tiniguiban Mayo rd., Escaño rd., Kalye Seksi, establishments and houses near Tiniguiban Elementary School, Purok San Francisco, City Jail, Blessy Homes Subdivision, PSU rd. to PSU Main Campus/Compound.

December 10, 2022

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Municipalities of Roxas, Narra, Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Espanola

December 11, 2022

9:30 AM – 12:15 PM

FACTOR AND KALIKASAN RECLOSERS

Portions of Barangays San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel and Naval Road, 570th Composite Tactical Wing Compound and Naval Compound

Factor Recloser

Portion of Factor rd. – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor rd. going to Libis rd. to Costa Palawan, Tabang rd., Heredero rd.(Libis), Ligaya st., Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon rd., Atrias rd., Lucero st., Bagalay st.,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones rd. Single Phase Line, F. Lagan rd. (Libis), Tucay rd., Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang st., Sun Flower st., Sampaguita st., Palanca rd., Western Homes, Cabiguen st., Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn rd., Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas st., Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP rd., portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan rd., Fundador rd., to Mccoy’s Pizza.

Kalikasan Recloser

Naval rd., 570th, Gen. Madrid rd., Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas st.

December 11, 2022

12:10 PM – 2:55PM

BUNCAG AND CHARIOT RECLOSERS

Portions of Barangays Maningning, Manggahan, San Miguel, Bancao-Bancao

Buncag Recloser

Baltan st. to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Valencia st. – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao st. – from Malvar st. corner Lacao st., to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang rd., Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, Establishments near Mc Donalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, Establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan st., Establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy rd. – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy rd. to Fersal Hotel.

Chariot Recloser

Old Airport going to Pardeco-Canigaran Beach, Rizal Avenue Extension, Households and Establishments near PAGASA, JCA Hangar, Households and Establishments along PEO rd., , PEO compound, Households and Establishments along Pardeco rd. – Rene Saigon Restaurant, VRC rd., and Canigaran Beach. Households and Establishments along Abrea Rd. – JCA Compound, Bgy. Bancao-bancao Bgy. Hall, Villarosa rd., Jacana rd., Macawili rd, Circumferencial rd., Acacia Tree Garden, Dang Maria, Princesa Garden, Puerto Aventura, Households along Gabinete rd., Camella Homes,Households along Abueg rd.

December 11, 2022

2:50 PM – 5:30 PM

PILTEL AND MANALO RECLOSERS

Barangays Maligaya, Matiyaga, Mabuhay, Liwanag, Kalipay, Masigla, Maunlad, Pagkakaisa, Princesa, Bagong Silang, Model, Masipag and Portions of Barangays Manggahan, Maningning, Bancao-Bancao and Barangays Magkakaibigan, Masikap, Tanglaw, Bagong Sikat

MENDOZA AND MAGARWAK RECLOSERS

Portion of Barangay San Jose and Barangays Tagburos, Sta. Lourdes and Barangays Bacungan, Lucbuan, San Rafael to Langogan

Piltel Recloser

Portion of Roxas st. – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo st., B. Mendoza St., Tagumpay St., Reynoso St., Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio St.), from Bonifacio st. going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini st. to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet St., Abad Santos st. – from corner of Roxas St. to Macasaet st., Taft St. – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval st. going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio st., Parola rd. going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols rd.

Manalo Recloser

From Pilot Manalo to Manga st., Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia St. – from corner of Manalo St. to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo St. – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo st., St. Peter Chapel Manalo St., Lacao st., from St. Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez st. branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez st., going to Recaido Rd. 1, Recaido Rd. 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo rd., Liberty rd. to Liberty Quimson, Altas rd., Liberty Puloy, Gabuco rd., Abad Santos St. to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo st. to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo St., Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo St., Rengel Rd., Dela Cuesta rd., Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Rd., Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

Mendoza Recloser

Tagburos National Highway corner Kasuy st. to Sta. Lourdes Highway – Tumbaga rd., New Tagburos Vill., Tagburos Relocation Site, Tagburos Highway to Tagburos Slaughter House, Los Pigados, Pathmosville, Tagburos Aplaya, Sta. Lourdes National Highway to Sta. Lourdes to Irawan rd. – Flying Horse HOA, Pk. Pulang Lupa Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Centro 1 and 2 Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Magsasaka, going to Sitio Busngol, Portion of Bgy. Sicsican, Ranchero 1 & 2, Pastoda HOA, Don Eduardo Village, Rampano rd. to Removille Purok Ilang-ilang, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Honday Bay, Viet Ville, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Citra Mina.

Magarwak Recloser

PNP Maritime Sitio Magarwak Bgy. Sta. Lourdes, All establishments and households in Bgy. Bacungan, Bgy. Sta. Cruz, Bgy. Salvacion, Bgy. Bahile, Bgy. Macarascas, Bgy. Buenavista, Bgy. Tagabinet, Bgy. Manalo, Bgy. Maruyogon, Bgy. Lucbuan, Maoyon, Bgy. Babuyan, Bgy. San Rafael, Bgy. Tanabag, Bgy. Concepcion, Bgy. Binduyan to Bgy. Langogan.

December 11, 2022

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Municipalities of Roxas, Narra, Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Espanola

Ang aming paumanhin sa lahat ng maaapektuhan. Para sa katanungan, service request at iba pang concern maaari po kayong tumawag sa mga sumusunod na numero:

433-2001, 09175532836, 09989937849 (PRESS RELEASE)

