The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring sporadic rains to Western Visayas and Palawan, mostly in the afternoons, but the weather state bureau predicts fine weather across the country.

According to Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), light to moderate rainfall would be expected in the afternoon, with thunderstorms probable.

“Metro Manila and most areas in Luzon will have sunny weather, and it will be humid in the afternoon. The Bicol Region and Metro Manila’s temperature could be up to 33 °C,” he said.

Partly overcast to cloudy skies are expected throughout the rest of the country. Isolated rains are due to localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail over the whole archipelago.

Outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, two meteorological disturbances have been detected, according to Estareja (PAR).

The low pressure area (LPA) that just left PAR has evolved into a tropical depression, which was last seen 305 kilometers northwest of Kalayaan, Palawan. “This is moving away from PAR and will have no direct effect (on the weather in the nation),” he said.

The second TD was last seen 2,370 kilometers east of the Visayas islands.

It has a limited probability of getting into PAR, according to Estareja. “There’s a chance it’ll get close to the border, but we don’t think it’ll make landfall within PAR,” he added.