The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will affect the province of Palawan, resulting in cloudy skies with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau’s forecast for Tuesday.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the ITCZ will deliver rainfall to the Kalayaan Islands, while an easterly breeze will prevail across much of the country. The easterlies are a warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean that delivers humid weather.

He also said that no low-pressure area (LPA) development is being observed both inside and outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Dahil sa intertropical convergence zone o ITCZ, ang Palawan ay makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that light to moderate winds from the east will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA added that easterlies will affect the country in the next three days. It continuously reminds the public to hydrate themselves and avoid unnecessary exposure under the sun to avoid heatstroke and dehydration.