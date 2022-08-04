- Advertisement by Google -

Two weather systems—a low-pressure area and the southeast monsoon—are bringing scattered rains over different parts of the country.

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said that the LPA is centered near Calauag, Quezon, resulting in cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms in the Luzon area. The MIMAROPA region will also experience chances of scattered rain throughout the day.

“Samantala ang habagat o southeast monsoon ay patuloy na umiiral kung saan nagdadala ng makulimlim na panahon na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog.

The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) also turned into a LPA with no direct effect on the country’s landmass.

PAGASA did not issue a gale warning for the country’s seaboards because the conditions will be mild to moderate.

“Malayang makalalayag ang mga kababayan natin na mangingsida at may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat, pwede sila pumalaot,” he added.

