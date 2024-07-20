Tropical Storm Carina was located at 4 a.m. Sunday morning approximately 490 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, exhibiting slight intensification with sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour, and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said that their satellite images showed that the cloud cover affecting the country is due to the southwest monsoon, which is being influenced by Tropical Storm (TS) Carina.

“Kaya ngayong araw makakaranas tayo ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat sa western sections ng Luzon at Visayas, partikular na dito sa area ng Antique, Northern Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan at sa lalawigan ng Pangasinan at sa La Union,” he said.

According to him, clearer conditions are expected across most parts of our country, including Metro Manila, but residents should still prepare for the possibility of sudden and brief rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Villamil said tropical depression Butchoy, which remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), no longer has a direct effect on any part of the country.

Carina is expected to continue moving generally northwestward. He said 24 hours from now, or on Monday morning (July 22), the tropical storm is projected to be located about 420 km east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.

It will continue its generally north northwestward movement, and by Tuesday (July 23), it is expected to be approximately 390 km east of Calayan, Cagayan. It will maintain its northwestward trajectory towards the northern boundary of the PAR.

By early Wednesday morning (July 24), Carina is forecasted to be located approximately 365 km east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. By early Thursday morning (July 25), it is likely to move outside the PAR, positioned about 595 km north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. The typhoon is expected to bring heavy rainfall, causing direct precipitation in various parts of the country.

As early as tomorrow, rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 mm is expected, particularly moderate to heavy rains in the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan and the eastern portion of the Babuyan Islands. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase by Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts ranging from 100 to 200 mm, classified as heavy to intense, are expected in the area of Batanes, while moderate to heavy rains are forecasted for the Babuyan Islands. In addition to the precipitation brought by Carina, the region will experience rainfall driven by the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by the typhoon in the coming days.

This enhanced southwest monsoon is likely to cause moderate to intense rainfall in the western portion of Luzon in the next few days. Further details on the rainfall expected from this monsoon effect over the next three days indicate that starting as early as today, the areas will experience rainfall influenced by Carina and pulled in by the monsoon dynamics.

Today, the areas of Zambales, Bataan, and the Calayan Islands are experiencing moderate to heavy rains. This rainfall, driven by the southwest monsoon, is expected to intensify starting tomorrow, affecting more regions. Rainfall amounts of 100 to 200 mm, categorized as heavy to intense, are anticipated in Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, Benguet, Pangasinan, and La Union.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are likely in Abra, Cavite, Batangas, Northern Palawan, and the rest of the Ilocos Region. These conditions are set to continue into Tuesday, with the ongoing heavy rains sustained by the monsoon.

The influence of Carina is enhancing the southwest monsoon, contributing to the persistence of heavy to intense rains of 100 to 200 mm in Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, Benguet, Pangasinan, and La Union. Additional moderate to heavy rains are also forecasted for Metro Manila, Northern Palawan, Cavite, Batangas, and several areas of Central Luzon including Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Abra, and the remaining parts of the Ilocos Region.

“Kaya sa mga nabanggit na lugar, itong mga areas na makakaranas ng direktang pag-ulan ni Carina, as well as yung southwest monsoon o yung hanging habagat, patuloy tayong maging handa at alerto sa mga banta ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa, lalong lalo na kung tuloy-tuloy ang pag-ulan na mararanasan. Posible rin yung pag-apaw ng ating mga ilog at dalampasigan,” Villamil said.

Regarding the current maritime conditions, he said there are no gale warnings raised for any coastal areas of the country. However, caution is still advised for mariners, especially in the western section of Luzon, as well as the seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao, due to the possibility of moderate to rough seas.

These conditions are influenced by the winds from Carina and the southwest monsoon.