Sporadic rainfall and thunderstorms can be expected over Palawan province due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

“At sa araw na ito dahil sa habagat o southwest monsoon, magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Palawan,” PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is also still affecting the western section of Luzon, bringing gloomy skies and sporadic showers.

Aurelio explained that a low pressure area (LPA) in Indo-China is primarily responsible for the southwest monsoon’s influence on the area.

“Kaya ang habagat ay umaabot lamang sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon ay dahil may isang LPA sa bandang Indo-China — kaya itong hangin ay papunta po sa LPA sa bandang Indo-China,” he said.

Aurelio said the country is not monitoring any LPA within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).