The Supreme Court upheld the rulings that sentenced a man to prison for the illegal possession and use of counterfeit banknotes.

In a ruling authored by Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, the Second Division of the Supreme Court (SC) denied Allan Gacasan’s petition challenging the decisions of both the Court of Appeals (CA) and the Regional Trial Court (RTC).

On November 10, 2018, during a buy-bust operation in Bukidnon, the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) apprehended Gacasan for vending counterfeit banknotes to a confidential agent.

Gacasan was found in possession of 100 counterfeit ₱1,000 bills and 25 counterfeit ₱500 bills. These bills were confirmed to be fake following examination by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The RTC convicted Gacasan for the crime of illegal possession and use of counterfeit banknotes under Article 168 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended. The CA affirmed the conviction, but Gacasan subsequently appealed the decision before the SC.

The BSP holds the exclusive power and authority to issue coins and banknotes for circulation in the Philippines.

To safeguard and uphold the integrity of the Philippine currency, the BSP collaborates with law enforcement agencies, such as the CIDG, the primary investigation arm of the PNP, in conducting joint anti-counterfeiting operations.

Since 2010, the BSP has conducted 129 anti-counterfeiting operations resulting in the arrest of 212 suspects and the seizure of over 46,100 pieces of counterfeit Philippine banknotes with a total value of ₱35,427,000.

The BSP has filed 194 cases related to counterfeiting, with 78 concluded, resulting in the conviction of 76 cases or 97.4 percent of the accused.

The BSP requests the public to report any information on currency counterfeiting to the nearest police station or to the BSP Payments and Currency Investigation Group through e-mail (pcig@bsp.gov.ph) or telephone ([02] 8988-4833 or [02] 8926-5092).