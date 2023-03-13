The Supreme Court’s 3rd Division dismissed the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against actor and host Vhong Navarro due to a lack of probable cause.

In a 43-page ruling, the SC “reversed and set aside” an earlier decision by the Court of Appeals that caused the filing of the charges.

“Erred in finding that the DOJ committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction in dismissing the third complaint for rape and attempted rape against Navarro for lack of probable cause,” the decision read.

The legal battle started in 2014 after model Deniece Cornejo filed the said charges against Navarro.

