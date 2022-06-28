The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the legality of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s candidacy with the tribunal dismissing on Tuesday the petitions which sought his disqualification

In a statement to the media at the end of its regular en banc session, the high court said it ruled 13-0 to dismiss the two petitions.

“The Court held that in the exercise of its power to decide the present controversy, led them to no other conclusion but that respondent Marcos Jr. is qualified to run for and be elected to public office,” the SC said.

“Likewise, his COC (Certificate of Candidacy), being valid and in accordance with the pertinent law, was rightfully upheld by the Comelec (Commission on Elections),” the SC added.

Associate Justices Antonio Kho and Henri Jean Paul Inting did not take part in the deliberations.

Kho was a former Comelec commissioner while Inting’s sibling, Socorro, is an incumbent commissioner and the acting chair to date.

The SC ruling affirmed the earlier resolutions of the poll body which dismissed for lack of merit the petitions against Marcos.

Also on Tuesday, the SC confirmed that Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has been requested to administer the oath of office to Marcos Jr. during his inauguration at the National Museum of the Philippines grounds in Manila on Thursday.

Incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez previously said Marcos will abide by the tradition of letting the Chief Justice administer the oath.

The SC has ordered work suspension on Wednesday and Thursday, citing the Metro Manila Development Authority’s announcement of road closures and traffic rerouting.

The Manila local government also declared the inauguration day as a non-working holiday. (PNA)