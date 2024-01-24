The Supreme Court has granted a motion by former Palawan governor Joel T. Reyes to transfer the Gerry Ortega murder trial from the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) to the Quezon City RTC.

This was according to a statement released today, January 24, by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) marking the 13th death anniversary of Dr. Gerry Ortega, the Palawan broadcaster who was shot and killed by a hired gunman in 2011 while shopping in an ukay-ukay store near his veterinary clinic in Barangay San Pedro.

“NUJP laments a decision just recently handed down by the Supreme Court granting Mr. Reyes’ petition to transfer the ongoing trial of the case from Palawan to the Quezon City Regional Trial Court. We note with utmost concern the decision of the High Court, penned on 4 December 2023 but only recently released, granting Mr. Reyes’s motion,” the NUJP stated.

“We were surprised that this was done so even as the latter continued to remain in hiding and refusing to submit to the jurisdiction of the court where he was being tried. We strongly believe that there is no justifiable reason to transfer the case, and doing so will only prolong the trial proceedings that are already proceeding in earnest at the Palawan Regional Trial Court,” it added.

The SC ruling, which was penned on December 4, 2023, was only recently released, according to the NUJP.

The NUJP urged the Office of the Solicitor General to appeal this latest Supreme Court decision to ensure a fair and speedy trial by allowing the case to continue at the Palawan Regional Trial Court.