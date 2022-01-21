The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is seeking interested donors to contribute to its “Yero para sa Puerto” initiative, which aims to provide shelter materials for typhoon-affected families in the city and the province of Palawan.

SBMA’s Armie Llamas stated in a post Thursday that the roofing materials will benefit Palaweños, particularly children, as many homes in the province were damaged by Odette in December.

“With the support of government partners, who can transport our donations, we can be part of a noble undertaking dubbed, “Yero para sa Puerto” to help provide shelters for families in Palawan, to protect them, especially their young, from exposure to harsh elements, diseases, or any unlawful acts against humanity,” the message stated.

As of December 31, the SBMA had already offered assistance to other impacted areas such as Bohol and Siargao island in Surigao with the assistance of its partners.

The SBMA has donated hundreds of water containers, loads of clean pre-loved clothing, hygiene kits, easy-open canned items, mineral water, blankets, and other basic requirements under the guidance of SBMA chair Amy Eisma Abe Connor.

The SBMA Fire Department coordinated the relief effort with the Philippine Air Force and Usec. Benny Antiporda of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“It (Odette) flattened homes and left farming and fishing communities with so much devastation, gravely affecting the communities’ major source of income and livelihood. Left with no shelter, not just houses, but homes they have built for their families, households now painstakingly endeavor to rise up from this horrifying nightmare,” it stated.

Individuals who would like to inquire about the project and know details on how to send their donations may reach the numbers of SBMA Public Relations Office at 047 2524368/ 4375/ 4338/ 4278.

“Our sincere and unending gratitude to everyone who has always heeded our calls for help. May abundant blessings be upon you and your families for your kindness and generosity,” it added.