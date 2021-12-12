Pinoy pop sensation SB19 was observed spending time with local musicians in El Nido, sharing a space with ethnic percussionist group Kawangis ng Tribu at Lio Tourism Estate’s Kalye Artisano,

Kawangis uploaded a video on Instagram on Saturday of their members jamming with the boys in what appears to be an introductory percussion lesson.

“Basic Hand Drumming Intro with @nunofinez and @officialsb19 #SB19 in Kalye Artisano, El Nido. @kalyeartisano @lioelnido,” one post read.

Video clips courtesy of Kawangis ng Tribu. Follow them on Instagram.

In the video, group member Pablo of SB19 was enjoying the rhythm and swaying to the beat of the drums.

“Pagkatapos ng bakbakan. Kasama ang mga good vibes at magagaling na ito @officialsb19 #SB19,” another post said, where the group struck a pose with Kawangis members.

Aside from the jamming session, group members Stell, Josh, Justin, Pablo, and Ken were also seen mingling with El Nido locals at Lio Beach and eating at local restaurants.

The five-part group arrived in El Nido last week via local airline AirSwift and is staying at the Lio Tourism Estate to shoot a music video.