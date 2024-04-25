The Save Palawan Movement called on Wednesday for a “strict implementation” of the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (ENIPAS) and Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) Law that aims to protect Palawan’s remaining natural forests as “core zone” areas.

The Save Palawan Movement (SPM) emphasized in a statement to the 3-day Mining Congress, which the provincial government organized at the Best Western Hotel in Puerto Princesa City, that the province’s mining policies should primarily uphold the protection of the environment and the welfare of local communities.

The movement is an umbrella of Palawan civil society groups advocating for the suspension of mining activities in Palawan.

“Ano po ba ang maaasahan namin? Makakarating at makikinabang po ba ang aming mga komunidad sa mga pag-uusap na magaganap? Makakatugon po ba ito sa matagal nang mga problemang isinisigaw namin tulad ng polusyon sa aming mga ilog at tubig-kanlungan, sakahan at pangisdaan, at pamayanan?” the SPM stated.

“Sa pagsira ng mga sagradong lugar, at pagkawala ng kabuhayan? Sa dalang sakit ng operasyon minahan at patuloy na paglalagay sa amin sa peligro sa usapin ng kaligtasan o Disaster Risk Reduction at pagbabago ng klima?” it added.

The Mining Congress, slated for April 24-26, was called by the provincial government to address issues concerning mining operations in the province.