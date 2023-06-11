Save El Nido, a non-governmental group, urged various government agencies Saturday through an online petition to take prompt action against the Iloilo-based jet skiers who allegedly violated the marine protected areas (MPAs) in El Nido and Taytay.

The organization, utilizing the U.S.-based non-profit platform Change.org, commenced their efforts on June 10 to raise awareness regarding the jet skiers from the said province and called on environmental authorities to sanction their group for their violation of the MPAs.

According to Save El Nido, members of the Iloilo Watercraft Association (IWA) embarked on an excursion spree starting in Taytay and extending to El Nido, where they stayed longer.

The NGO said the IWA group had a large trailer accompanying them, and the noise generated by their jet skis would have undoubtedly caught the attention of anyone present on the beaches of El Nido.

IWA members pose for a photo with residents of Calibangbangan Island in Linapacan town where they held a medical mission. The image is from a set publicly posted by Vincent Tajanlangit on FB on June 2.

“Why are they here?” Save El Nido asked. “They rode their jet skis in Taytay Bay, in Pangatalan Island Marine Protected Area, in San Fernando, in Corong-Corong, in the islands where tourists are brought during island tours.”

“For sure the Coast Guard have seen them. The PNP, or the tourist police, have seen them. And the LGU would have seen them. We have seen them. They were not necessarily hiding. They were loud and proud and confident that what they did was allowed. We have seen them and we know they are not allowed to do what they did,” the Save El Nido said. “So, we ask the concerned government agencies to act”.

The IWA group left El Nido for Iloilo City on Saturday, June 10.

“They are leaving today but we don’t just want to forget this and wait again until they come back with more than the 12 jet skis they brought this time,” the protesting Save El Nido group said.

The IWA group has been active on social media, the petition said, since they commenced their expedition, but no action has been taken or statements issued by any of the concerned government agencies.

Save El Nido expressed condemnation towards IWA for the actions of its members and demanded that they face penalties or legal consequences for their violation.

It also called on the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to investigate the claim made by some IWA members that Vincent Tajanlangit and certain members are affiliated with the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA).

Save El Nido further said in the peition that the IWA and its members, including Tajanlangit, should be declared persona non grata in El Nido, Taytay, and the El Nido-Taytay Managed Resource Protected Area (ENTMRPA), where they jet skied through island areas.

Tanjalangit is a real estate property developer and CEO of the Diamond Peninsula Harbor Residences based on his LinkedIn profile. His Facebook account, on the other hand, showed an apparent connection as AVP Sales and Marketing (Broker’s Division) of the Iloilo Business Park Megaworld Corp.

His posts on social media said the IWA group arrived on June 1 with 12 jet skis towed by a specially designed truck. He captioned one of his posted photos with, “Betty please be good to us and go away the boys just want to play! Day 1 tomorrow!”

Betty was the name of the typhoon that the Philippines was expecting around the time the incident was recorded by tourists in El Nido. The group’s visit was from June 1 to 10.

Aside from Taytay and El Nido, the jet skiers’ group also visited Calibangbangan Island in Linapacan municipality, where the engage in a medical mission.

“This [is] our 2nd island wherein we donated medicines, vitamins, food, and money. A sense of fulfillment seeing all the residents and children happy. Simple things that marks a lifetime,” he captioned a photo

A Palawan News source claimed that the IWA group stayed at East Wind Hotel in Barangay San Fernando, El Nido.

The source also said that 1st District Palawan Rep. Edgar Salvame’s office had no involvement in the IWA group’s jet ski expedition spree as they were not his invited guests.

“Ken Palay happened to know personally one of the jet ski mechanics—he was the one being asked by the group,” the source said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued via private messaging, Tajanlangit confirmed they are aware of the situation, and will be regrouping to discuss the matter before they issue a statement.

“Yes, we are aware that there are bashers and insulting bloggers. We will get back to you soonest as soon as we regroup. We have coordinated with all agencies for this trip, [which] we do yearly as coast guard auxiliaries. We also have our reports to make,” Tajanlangit told Palawan News.

“Maybe after we meet today, I will give you our final statement,” he added.

Mariel Ferrer, a diver-tourist who reported it, wondered about the necessary action that the El Nido local government should take against what she called “irresponsible” jet ski riders.

Ferrer expressed her shock when she witnessed the jet skiers carrying two containers of gasoline while freely moving around the pristine swimming areas in Kandungan Island.

She was filled with joy upon learning that Save El Nido had taken action by initiating an online petition.

“Amazing! I’m glad to hear this,” Ferrer said.

So far, 177 individuals have signed the petition, with a goal of reaching 200 signatures.

About Post Author