Satellite City Hall in Napsan set to open

City Mayor Lucilo Bayron during the flag ceremony at the Puerto Princesa new City Hall.

In his speech during the first flag-raising ceremony for 2020 at the City Hall on Monday, Mayor Bayron said it is necessary that this satellite city hall be made operational “as soon as possible”.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said the city government is set to start the operation of its second satellite administrative building in Barangay Napsan on January 20 provide services to residents residing on the west coast.

“Sa January 20, i-open na natin ang mini-city hall sa Napsan. Kung anong involve na offices sa [Brgy.] Macarascas ay ‘yon din ang mayroon doon [sa Napsan],” he said.

Bayron’s administration, which is set to open two more administrative extension buildings in Barangays San Rafael and Luzviminda, said having them will make city government services accessible and easy to residents as they do not need to travel to the center of the town.

In September last year, the city government inaugurated the first satellite city hall in Brgy. Macarascas to serve residents in the villages of Salvacion, Bahile, Macarascas, Buenavista, Tagbenit, Cabayugan, Marufinas, and New Pangangan.

“Mas maganda na may mga satellite city halls tayo sa mga strategic areas kasi sobrang malalayo ang mga barangays ng siyudad kaya dapat lang na ilapit natin sa tao ang serbisyo. Kung may kailangan ang mga kababayan natin pupunta sila dito, hindi na sa bayan. Hindi puwedeng mahinto ang operation nito, dapat tuloy-tuloy,” he said earlier in an interview.

The Napsan mini-city hall, he said, will also provide services to those living in the rural barangays of Bagong Bayan and Simpocan among others.

