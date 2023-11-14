Triathletes from the Philippines and around the world successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa – Asia Tri-Club Championship, held in the city. They showcased their strategy, strength, and speed, proving their worth in this important international sports event.

The competition included a challenging course with three segments: a 1.9-kilometer swim in Puerto Princesa baywalk, a 90-kilometer bike ride through the city’s southern part, and a 21.1-kilometer run. In total, this demanding course covered 113.0 kilometers or 70.3 miles.

Satar Salem of Tri SND Barracuda emerged as the overall male champion, completing the race in 4 hours, 22 minutes, and 25 seconds. Leyann Ramo dominated the women’s category, finishing the course in 5 hours, 2 minutes, and 56 seconds. Team SND Barracuda also clinched the championship in the team category due to their members’ collective speed.

“I’ve had my sights set on this all year, and now my dream has become a reality. All the rigorous training has finally paid off,” said Salem, who is from Lanao del Norte.

Salem, who finished 17th in last year’s competition, highlighted his commitment not to make the same oversight he did the year before. He saved some energy for the run, which he characterized as the most difficult portion of the race for him.

In individual achievements, Sky Gaco secured the title of the fastest swimmer, clocking an impressive time of 26 minutes and 28 seconds. Mark Ryan Lago achieved the fastest biking time by completing the course in 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 44 seconds. Meanwhile, Rogen Aguirre was recognized for his exceptional running performance, as he finished the run segment in a mere 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 13 seconds.

In the Relay Mixed Category, Isabela Tri Club 2 took the top spot, followed by Tri SND Barracuda 6 and Go for Gold. The Go for Gold B team led the Relay Men’s category, with Tri SND Barracuda 5 and Isabela Tri in second and third places, respectively. In the Relay Women’s category, the Tri Club Girls came first, followed by Tri SND Barracuda 3 and Wednesday Tri.

The Team Tri SND Barracuda claimed the top prize, which amounted to P500,000.00, for their exceptional performance in both the Ironman Tri Club points and the PP bonus points categories.

Mayor Lucilo Rodriguez Bayron and the city government expressed gratitude for the trust Ironman placed in Puerto Princesa to successfully host the competition again.

They anticipate even more global participation in the next Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, which will be part of the Subaraw Biodiversity Festival, showcasing the city’s beauty and environmental stewardship.

The local government also appreciated the positive feedback from organizers, athletes, and visitors, especially regarding the city’s stunning landscapes and cleanliness.

The event, organized by the Ironman Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., attracted participants from 38 different countries. It marked the inaugural hosting of the TriClub Championship Series.